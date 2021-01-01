Menu

Emile HUA

  • Expert P2P démat
Lyon

Entreprises

    Informatique | Lyon (69000) 2019 - maintenant Freelance
  • INVNET - Senior consultant SAP VIM

    2018 - maintenant

  • Danone Brazil - IT/IS Manager

    2016 - 2017 Brazil/Argentina IS deployment and support for Finance Fiscal and Controlling
    New GL pilot deployment

  • MLR CONSEIL - Consultant SAP

    2013 - 2016

  • Alten - DSI IM-HR SAP Competency Center

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2013

  • CGI - SAP Logistic Consultant

    Casablanca 2008 - 2010 "Vision" Project - ALTEN :
    - Creation of MM (Material Management) Training documents with tool RWD uPerform
    - Unit Tests of MM specific developments: IDOC interfaces, LSMW data migration, Workflows for Purchase requisition, Purchase Order and Payment Bonds, Smartforms...
    - MM Customizing
    - HR(PA/OM/CATS/TIME)-Web Portal Fonctionnal Consultant
    - Managagement of Time Reports, Vacation Requisitions, Expenses reports, Loan Requisitions and Travel Requisitions.
    - Customizing of SAP HR, TM modules
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    "Railsys Light Logistic" Project - ALSTOM :
    - Creation of functional specification (Requirements analysis), realisation of the web solution (BSP Application), tests and Go-live. Project Scope : Material Management Flow, Inventory Management, Inventory Reports, Material Borrowing and Lending flows.
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    "Material Tracking" Project - AREVA :
    - Realisation of interface program between design drawing tool PDM and SAP for Material Tracking.
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    PRYSMIAN :
    - Integration of Eurelectric company: realisation of assets data migration (LSMW)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    "Opéra" Project - IMERYS :
    - Conception et roll-out Authorization Core Model (FI/CO/MM Modules)
    - Customizing FI-TV module (or TM : Travel Management)
    - Management of Banking Interface between Société Générale / SAP through XRT

  • Placoplatre Saint Gobain - Trainee SAP

    2007 - 2007 Project Emeraude, Setting up of the ERP SAP in Placoplatre Vaujours (130 SAP's users out of 500 employees) :

    - Redaction of the production, purchase, quality and supply chain procedures considering the use of SAP
    - Verification, stabilisation and improvement of the organization (“World Class Manufacturing” approach)
    - Training and audit of the operators
    - Secure the data
    - Developing intermediate working tools

