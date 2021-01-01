Freelance P2P Senior consultant in SAP VIM/Readsoft
+12 years experience in SAP with focus on P2P SAP VIM/Readsoft
Entreprises
Expert P2P démat
- Senior consultant SAP VIM/Readsoft
Informatique | Lyon (69000)2019 - maintenantFreelance
+12 years of SAP experience with expertise focus on P2P VIM/Readsoft
INVNET
- Senior consultant SAP VIM
2018 - maintenant
Danone Brazil
- IT/IS Manager
2016 - 2017Brazil/Argentina IS deployment and support for Finance Fiscal and Controlling
New GL pilot deployment
MLR CONSEIL
- Consultant SAP
2013 - 2016
Alten
- DSI IM-HR SAP Competency Center
Boulogne-Billancourt2010 - 2013
CGI
- SAP Logistic Consultant
Casablanca2008 - 2010"Vision" Project - ALTEN :
- Creation of MM (Material Management) Training documents with tool RWD uPerform
- Unit Tests of MM specific developments: IDOC interfaces, LSMW data migration, Workflows for Purchase requisition, Purchase Order and Payment Bonds, Smartforms...
- MM Customizing
- HR(PA/OM/CATS/TIME)-Web Portal Fonctionnal Consultant
- Managagement of Time Reports, Vacation Requisitions, Expenses reports, Loan Requisitions and Travel Requisitions.
- Customizing of SAP HR, TM modules
"Railsys Light Logistic" Project - ALSTOM :
- Creation of functional specification (Requirements analysis), realisation of the web solution (BSP Application), tests and Go-live. Project Scope : Material Management Flow, Inventory Management, Inventory Reports, Material Borrowing and Lending flows.
"Material Tracking" Project - AREVA :
- Realisation of interface program between design drawing tool PDM and SAP for Material Tracking.
PRYSMIAN :
- Integration of Eurelectric company: realisation of assets data migration (LSMW)
"Opéra" Project - IMERYS :
- Conception et roll-out Authorization Core Model (FI/CO/MM Modules)
- Customizing FI-TV module (or TM : Travel Management)
- Management of Banking Interface between Société Générale / SAP through XRT
Placoplatre Saint Gobain
- Trainee SAP
2007 - 2007Project Emeraude, Setting up of the ERP SAP in Placoplatre Vaujours (130 SAP's users out of 500 employees) :
- Redaction of the production, purchase, quality and supply chain procedures considering the use of SAP
- Verification, stabilisation and improvement of the organization (“World Class Manufacturing” approach)
- Training and audit of the operators
- Secure the data
- Developing intermediate working tools