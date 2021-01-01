Menu

Emilie LUCAS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Risk management
Client Relations Management
Service financier
Digital

Entreprises

  • ICIS - Business Development / Account Manager

    2018 - maintenant

  • Maven Global - Financial risk advisor - Client Relationship and Business Development Manager

    London 2016 - 2018

  • stylefruits GmbH - Marketing & Sales Manager

    Munich 2015 - 2016

  • Clarins - Demand Planning & Supply Chain - Intern

    Paris 2014 - 2014

  • Experteer GmbH - Researcher

    2014 - 2014

  • Danone - Export & Supply Chain - Intern

    Paris 2012 - 2012

  • Schneider Electric - Communication & Marketing - Working Student

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2010

  • Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique (CEA) - Human Resources - Intern

    2008 - 2008

Formations

  • Sun Yat-Sen University (Guangzhou)

    Guangzhou 2012 - 2013 Master International Management

    Exchange program with IAE Lyon - France

  • IAE

    Lyon 2011 - 2012

  • Ekonomická Univerzita V Bratislave (Bratislava)

    Bratislava 2009 - 2010 Exchange program with UPMF Grenoble - France

  • IUT GEA

    Grenoble 2007 - 2009 Human Resources

Réseau