Emilie LUCAS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Risk management
Client Relations Management
Service financier
Digital
Entreprises
ICIS
- Business Development / Account Manager
2018 - maintenant
Maven Global
- Financial risk advisor - Client Relationship and Business Development Manager
London
2016 - 2018
stylefruits GmbH
- Marketing & Sales Manager
Munich
2015 - 2016
Clarins
- Demand Planning & Supply Chain - Intern
Paris
2014 - 2014
Experteer GmbH
- Researcher
2014 - 2014
Danone
- Export & Supply Chain - Intern
Paris
2012 - 2012
Schneider Electric
- Communication & Marketing - Working Student
Rueil Malmaison
2009 - 2010
Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique (CEA)
- Human Resources - Intern
2008 - 2008
Formations
Sun Yat-Sen University (Guangzhou)
Guangzhou
2012 - 2013
Master International Management
Exchange program with IAE Lyon - France
IAE
Lyon
2011 - 2012
Ekonomická Univerzita V Bratislave (Bratislava)
Bratislava
2009 - 2010
Exchange program with UPMF Grenoble - France
IUT GEA
Grenoble
2007 - 2009
Human Resources
