Emma BRESCON
Emma BRESCON
Serveuse/barmaid
La Tantina De Burgos
Serveuse/barmaid
Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
La Tantina De Burgos
- Serveuse/barmaid
Autre | Toulouse (31000)
2019 - 2020
Formations
IUT De Montreuil - Université Paris 8
Montreuil
2020 - maintenant
DUT Information Communication
Lycée Foch
Rodez (12000)
2017 - 2019
CPGE MPSI - MP
Lycée Stéphane Hessel
Toulouse (31000)
2015 - 2017
Baccalauréat Scientifique, option Sciences de l'Ingénieur
Mention Bien
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel