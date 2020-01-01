Emma COLOMBAT (EMMA COLOMBAT)

Master's degree student in International Business at Grenoble EM in 2020, I was newly certified as FullStack constructor and developer at LeWagon Bootcamp.



My excellent academic performance and willpower enabled me to pursue my studies while travelling and making my strive for sports a priority. Such experience developed my rigor, flexibility and relational skills. It has given me a taste for hard work and feeling some passion for the projects I support. My ambition, curiosity, hard work and skills make me strive for new horizons, challenges and responsabilities.