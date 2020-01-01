Menu

Emma COLOMBAT (EMMA COLOMBAT)

Lyon

En résumé

Master's degree student in International Business at Grenoble EM in 2020, I was newly certified as FullStack constructor and developer at LeWagon Bootcamp.

My excellent academic performance and willpower enabled me to pursue my studies while travelling and making my strive for sports a priority. Such experience developed my rigor, flexibility and relational skills. It has given me a taste for hard work and feeling some passion for the projects I support. My ambition, curiosity, hard work and skills make me strive for new horizons, challenges and responsabilities.

Entreprises

  • LeWagon - Teacher Assistant - Web Developper and App Constructor Freelance

    Marketing | Lyon 2020 - 2020 Accompagnement des élèves Wagoners du Batch #481, dans l'apprentissage de langages tels que RUBY, HTML, CSS et JS ES06.
    Expérience Freelance dans le développement de plusieurs produit web et digitaux:
    - Développement d'un site web dédié à la mise en location d'un appartement de haut standing en station de ski.
    - Développement d'une carte digitale mobile pour le CaféCourt (bar-restaurant).

  • Sqli - Consultante Marketing et Chef de Projet Web

    Marketing | Lausanne 2019 - 2020 Gestion d'un projet d'évolution Web sur 4 mois
    - Coordination d'une équipe de développeurs, designers, UX analysts
    (planification des tâches selon des contraintes de temps, disponibilité et budget).
    - Projet à contraintes techniques (approches de l'UX, L'UI et des languages CMS, HTTP, JAVAScript)
    Social Media:
    - Gestion des outils Facebook Adds, Trello
    - Création de caption texts, campagnes social medias, etc.

  • Louis Vuitton - Conseillère de vente

    Commercial | Lyon 2017 - 2018 Service clientèle, introduction aux pratiques de customer experience de la Maison Louis Vuitton dans une boutique de Province.
    - Familiarisation avec l'univers LV, les collections, l'image de marque, et introduction aux techniques de gestion des inventaires.
    - Gestion de mes objectifs de vente journaliers pendant les fêtes de Noël.
    - Approches des pratiques de merchandising.

  • Kiko Milano - Assistante comptable

    Comptabilité | New York 2017 - 2017 Gestion de la Comptabilité
    - Coordination des transactions en cash et en CB (erreur CB, cash transfers
    & cash discrepancies) réparties sur toutes les 25 boutiques US ouvertes en 2017.
    Elaboration des bilans et documents de comptabilité
    - Bilan des Transactions journalières.
    - Journaux des transferts de cash (accès aux comptes et contacts avec les banques pour transferts de CB).
    - Journaux des inventaires, notes de frais et procédures de fin de contrat.

  • Louis Vuitton - Conseillère de Vente

    Commercial | Paris 2015 - 2016 Service clientèle, introduction aux pratiques de customer experience de la Maison Louis Vuitton.
    - Familiarisation avec l'univers LV, les collections, l'image de marque, et introduction aux techniques de gestion des inventaires.
    - Gestion de mes objectifs de vente journaliers pendant les fêtes de Noël.
    - Approches des pratiques de merchandising.

Formations

  • LeWagon

    Lyon 2020 - 2020 Le Wagon is a coding bootcamp that teaches students to develop web applications from scratch. Such a cutting-edge curriculum and intensive coding bootcamp allow students to learn HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript ES2015, SQL, git, GitHub, Heroku, Ruby on Rails, Figma in 9 weeks.
    Go check our app "TheGoodWayste" (designed, implemented and shipped to production).

  • Grenoble Ecole de

    Grenoble 2018 - 2020 The MSc MIB is a high-quality comprehensive program of business administration subjects, studied from an international perspective.
    The program focuses on the knowledge required by managers in different sectors to work in international companies and environments. It is a strong generalist program that integrates all the core management courses and uses cross-functional approaches to apply these key fields while providing students with an international specialization. Foreign language skills are essential in business today. The program is taught in English.

  • Institut Marc Perrot / Coventry University

    Lyon et Coventry 2015 - 2018 Le Bachelor en Management et Développement forme les étudiants de manière transversale dans le domaine des sciences de gestion, marketing organisationnel et les sciences humaines.
    Les programmes sont axés sur la recherche appliquée, la professionnalisation, la culture générale, le développement des compétences analytiques et empiriques de l’étudiant et l’ouverture à l’international.

Réseau

