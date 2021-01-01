Emma GUIGNARD

2016 - 2016MISSIONS :
Generating sales-ready leads:
- Canvassed public and private firms in order to generate qualitative prospect lists for our clients.
- Gathered information about the prospects’ needs and project.
- I accurately introduced new products to the identified prospects and could provide them with the associated documentation.
- Arranged phone and physical appointments with an expert.
Other aspects of the mission:
- Updated our CRM tool and in parallel I had to wirte down a full report.
- Worked on various campaigns, targeting different sectors, selling several types of products.
- Used my language skills calling in English, French and Spanish.
Groupe SEB
- International market manager assistant - APPRENTICESHIP
Vernon2014 - 2015- I was dealing with electric appliances of the kitchen.
- I was acting as an interface between product development teams and subsidiaries (Northern and Eastern Europe, Middle-East and Africa).
- I analysed sales and competition via panel market data.
- I provided profitable offers that matched the markets' needs and adapted products to local key requirements
BATTAGLINO
- Public relations manager - APPRENTICESHIP
2013 - 2014- I supervised the elaboration of a new visual identity (logo, graphic charter, internet website).
- I developed an adequate and efficient commercial speech.
- I collaborated on an ERP integration project.
Norauto
- Seller
SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS2013 - 2013I became part of the field team and an efficient seller.