Emma GUIGNARD

BRIGHTON

En résumé

Professeur agrégé d'anglais

Entreprises

  • Radar One - B2B Marketing Agent

    2016 - 2016 MISSIONS :
    Generating sales-ready leads:
    - Canvassed public and private firms in order to generate qualitative prospect lists for our clients.
    - Gathered information about the prospects’ needs and project.
    - I accurately introduced new products to the identified prospects and could provide them with the associated documentation.
    - Arranged phone and physical appointments with an expert.

    Other aspects of the mission:
    - Updated our CRM tool and in parallel I had to wirte down a full report.
    - Worked on various campaigns, targeting different sectors, selling several types of products.
    - Used my language skills calling in English, French and Spanish.

  • Groupe SEB - International market manager assistant - APPRENTICESHIP

    Vernon 2014 - 2015 - I was dealing with electric appliances of the kitchen.
    - I was acting as an interface between product development teams and subsidiaries (Northern and Eastern Europe, Middle-East and Africa).
    - I analysed sales and competition via panel market data.
    - I provided profitable offers that matched the markets' needs and adapted products to local key requirements

  • BATTAGLINO - Public relations manager - APPRENTICESHIP

    2013 - 2014 - I supervised the elaboration of a new visual identity (logo, graphic charter, internet website).
    - I developed an adequate and efficient commercial speech.
    - I collaborated on an ERP integration project.

  • Norauto - Seller

    SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS 2013 - 2013 I became part of the field team and an efficient seller.

Formations

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble 2012 - 2015 Master's degree in business strategy

    Graduated from Grenoble Ecole de Management which is ranked 6th among French business schools. Second class honours, upper division (2:1)

    I obtained a third-year university degree in English (= B.A). Studied British and American Literature and History.

  • Blaise Pascal

    Clermont Ferrand 2010 - 2012 Bachelors Degree

    I attended a two-year program dedicated to the preparation of the competitive entrance examinations for French Graduate Schools, in the Literary department.

    I achieved an English specialization during the second year.

  • Lycée Jeanne D'Arc

    Clermont Ferrand 2007 - 2010 Baccalaureat = A-LEVEL

    I obtained the French Secondary school diploma (= A-level ) with distinction.

    I completed an English European certificate.

