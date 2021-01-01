Emma RIFFAUD

Entreprises
-
&MA
- Conseil en Communication
2013 - maintenant
-
EUROFLEX
- Graphiste
2012 - maintenant
-
POMONA
- Télé-Vendeuse
Antony
2011 - 2013
-
L'IMPULSION
- Gérante
2009 - 2011
-
GROUPE LES JEUDIS
- Responsable Evénementiel
2006 - 2009
-
STUDYRAMA
- Responsable de Production
Levallois perret
2006 - 2006
-
ROUGE CIEL
- Responsable Atelier Numérique
2004 - 2005
-
ALAEMA
- Graphiste
2002 - 2006
-
MISSIONS INTERIM
- Graphiste
Béziers
2001 - 2002
-
APM
- Apprenti
MOUVAUX
1997 - 2001
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée