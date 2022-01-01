Emmanuel GORAND

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à PuteauxLe résultat du brevet à Puteaux
11 ans d'expérience, spécialisé sur les systèmes serveurs Windows.
Compétences:
Windows XP, 2000, 2003 (certifié sur Windows NT 4)
MSCS
Linux Debian, Redhat, Gentoo (bonnes notions)
VM Ware Infrastructure 3
Virtual Server (notions)
SQL Server 2000/2005 (notions)
IBM Websphere Application Server 6 ND (notions)
Microsoft Office Sharepoint Server 2007 (notions)
Content Management Server 2001
SharePoint 2001
Microstrategy 8 (notions)
Business Objects XI R2 (notions)
Essbase – Hyperion 9.3.1 (notions)
Certification TCP/IP sur Windows NT4
Visual Basic
VB script (notions)
Batch DOS
Shell Unix
C++ (anciennement pratiqué)
Anglais: niveau intermédiaire
Mes compétences :
Windows
ITIM