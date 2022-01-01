Menu

Emmanuel GORAND

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

11 ans d'expérience, spécialisé sur les systèmes serveurs Windows.

Compétences:

Windows XP, 2000, 2003 (certifié sur Windows NT 4)
MSCS
Linux Debian, Redhat, Gentoo (bonnes notions)

VM Ware Infrastructure 3
Virtual Server (notions)
SQL Server 2000/2005 (notions)
IBM Websphere Application Server 6 ND (notions)
Microsoft Office Sharepoint Server 2007 (notions)
Content Management Server 2001
SharePoint 2001
Microstrategy 8 (notions)
Business Objects XI R2 (notions)
Essbase – Hyperion 9.3.1 (notions)

Certification TCP/IP sur Windows NT4

Visual Basic
VB script (notions)
Batch DOS
Shell Unix
C++ (anciennement pratiqué)

Anglais: niveau intermédiaire

Mes compétences :
Windows
ITIM

Entreprises

  • Devoteam - Ingénieur système

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - maintenant Pour un groupe de grande distribution, intervention dans équipe Admin Système Data Centers Windows (5 pers). Projets et activités récurrentes.

    Périmètre physique: 2 data centers, 740 serveurs. Support Windows 2000, 2003 et middlewares.

    Environnement technique: multiples gammes de serveurs HP et Dell, standalones ou en châssis. Multiples réseaux et VLAN interconnectés. Baies de disque EMC (DMX-4). Robots de sauvegarde Storagetek.


    Technologies et projets multiples dont :

    Windows 2000/2003: traitement d’incidents toutes plateformes sur l’ensemble des technologies

    Windows (réseau, AD, etc.) interruptions de service, problèmes de performance, et toutes problématiques, dernier niveau avant support Microsoft

    Portail Métier Hypermarchés Carrefour France: participation aux mise en place et support de ce portail centralisé 3 tiers, unifiant sous MOSS 2007 l’ensemble des intranets métier Carrefour

    Microstrategy: support et mise en place système d’environnements en V7 et V8. Clustering Microstrategy : Intelligence Serveur, Narrowcast et Web

    VM Ware, Virtual Server: gestion d’environnements de production VM Ware Infrastructure 3 (clusters ESX), 400 VMs réparties sur 15 ESX, stockage sur baies EMC Clariion et DMX

    Intranet Carrefour Market: mise en place et support plateforme haute disponibilité pour les magasins Carrefour Market (> 1000). Architecture 3 tiers Windows 2000 avec socle technique CMS 2001, SPS 2001, SQL 2000 et webservices .Net. 4 frontaux web IIS 5 en NLB attaquant 1 cluster SQL 2000 sur W2K3, 1 serveur d’automation Excel et 1 serveur SharePoint

    Altiris: utilisation serveur de déploiement d’OS Windows sur lames Dell et HP

    Emulation terminaux Mainframe (AS400, Mainframe et Unix/VMS sur navigateur internet): mise à jour plateforme E-Vantage Host Access Server, utilisée dans tous les entrepôts approvisionnant les différentes enseignes du groupe Carrefour. Plusieurs milliers de clients

  • CPI - Ingénieur Système

    2003 - 2005 Intervention dans l’équipe d’administration du site, mise en place et support sur toutes les plateformes Windows, des serveurs/stockage aux masters des stations de travail et à la distribution d’applications.

    Périmètre physique: 2 salles serveurs, baies EMC (Celerra et Clariion), réseau backbone et switches Cisco

    Projet de migration des 1200 stations du parc d’un annuaire NT4 vers Windows 2000 : élaboration d’un batch d’automatisation complète de cette migration, lancée entièrement à distance et de nuit, transparente pour l’utilisateur

    Tirs de performance NAS pour étude d’une solution de stockage additionnelle (existant : EMC Celerra SE doté de 4 data movers). Tests de performances de différentes plateformes et comparaison de tenue face à la charge de sauvegardes/restaurations et de la charge de serveur de fichiers principal, sur réseau Ethernet gigabit FC

    Développement de divers outils pour l’équipe support niveau 2, notamment : outil en bash sous Linux pour gestion des quotas du serveur NAS EMC, outil en VB pour détection de fichiers en double à des fins d’économie d’espace disque, outil en VB pour génération de mots de passe cryptés pour les comptes administrateur des stations

  • CPI - Ingénieur Système

    1999 - 2003 Pour un grand groupe pétrolier international américain, intervention sur différents projets :

    Scheduler UC4 : mise en place du scheduling pour le Back office sous l’outil UC4 de SBB, puis formation et passage de l’activité à l’équipe de production

    Support et intégration sur le système de gestion d’applications des postes de travail: ensemble de conventions/technologies propriétaires visant au déploiement rapide de toutes les applications nécessaires au Groupe sur chacune des stations de travail (Windows 95). Les plusieurs centaines d’applications cohabitent sur chacune des stations de travail, grâce à une intégration poussée dans le registre et le système de fichiers. L’accès à une application se fait par un simple groupe de permissions Windows NT

    Projet HSME : suite à une fusion d'entreprises, refonte du master stations de travail vers NT4 nécessitant la réintégration complète de 400 applications pour le périmètre France, Espagne et Portugal. L’utilisateur déclenche lui-même l’installation des applications auxquelles il a accès. Au cours du projet prise de la direction de l’équipe : 6 personnes réparties sur 2 sites. Mise en place de l’architecture des serveurs

