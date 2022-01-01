Emmanuel LOPEZ

Technip France
- Constuction Managerr
Paris
2003 - 2017
Born
21 Dec 1955
Nationality French
Education Licence (Bachelor of Science equivalent) – Engineer
BTS (HND Equivalent) – Vessels and Industrial Piping
Languages French, English, Spanish .
PROFILE
A solid Construction Manager with experience in export projects, well committed in HSE and quality performances.
EXPERIENCE SUMMARY
More than 35 years’ experience in Industry and oil/gas business, in both aspects of design and construction monitoring, including branch Management, providing strong leadership.
JOB TICKET
Oversee and direct construction projects from conception to completion
Review the project in-depth to schedule deliverables and estimate costs
Oversee all onsite and offsite constructions to monitor compliance with building and safety rule.
Coordinate and direct construction workers and subcontractors
Select tools, materials and equipment and track inventory
Meet contractual conditions of performance
Review the work progress on daily basis
Prepare internal and external reports pertaining to job status
Plan ahead to prevent problems and resolve any emerging ones
Negotiate terms of agreements, draft contracts and obtain permits and licences
Analyse, manage and mitigate risks
Ensure quality construction standards and the use of proper construction techniques
WORK HISTORY WITH TECHNIP (SINCE 2002)
FLNG construction manager ( 08/12 to 06/17 )
Prelude project SHELL Floating LNG.
30 million productive Man-hours
In charge of construction management of Topsides modules.
Turret , Loading arms (7) , Meg module .
Home Office Construction Manager (12/11 to 07/12)
Involved in Home Office Construction activities like propositions, feed, site surveys, constructability reviews, …
Site Manager (08/09 – 11/11)
Tifert acid sulfuric Plant - Tunisia
8 Millions Productive Man-hours.
Partnership with local construction Company.
Main Quantities: 16 000 m3 of concrete, 11,000 Tons of steel structures,
78,000 Dia inches, ITR , E&I , insulation .
Construction Manager (03/08 to 07/09)
OSBL Project Olefins Ethylene cracker - Qatar
In charge of utilities: Construction of grass root, 5 spheres, 25 atmospheric tanks, building for substation and I.T.R., loading berth, roads and culverts.
Productive Man-hours: 10 Million.
Main Quantities: 24 000 m3 of concrete, 13,000 Tones of steel structures,
150,000 Dia inches. ITR , E&I , insulation .
Construction Manager (10/02 to 02/08)
QATARGAS II LNG ONSHORE FACILITIES PROJECT - Qatar
QATAR GAS - Common LNG project (CLP) - 1 B $ project part of the mega LNG trains 4 and 5 project.
In charge of: Construction of a grass root LNG tank farm, including 5 tanks (140,000 m3 each), 5 B.O.G. compressors, 4 buildings, 1 x 195 m flare, 4 loading lines (36”, 6,5 KM), loading berth - Refrigerant storage & liquid sulfur storage facilities, liquid sulfur/condensate & LPG export lines. Productive man-hours: 25 Million.
Main Quantities 45,000 m3 of concrete, 10,000 T of steel structure,
500,000 Dia inches.