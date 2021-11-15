Francois Reynaud

-
Eurenco
- Planificateur - PMO
Contrôle de gestion | Sorgues (84700)
2021 - 2021
Travaux neufs et Remise a niveau: Extension de la fabrication d’ Hexogen
Assisté par un Planning/ Cost ingénieur.
Preparation des plannings directeurs de niveau 1 et 2 pour 4 projects.(UFH, TRS, UFH qualification et risqué capacitaire) pour le MOA (Eurenco))
Preparation des Procedures, des tableaux d’avancements pour les plannings et les couts, Analyse des Chemins critiques et analyse des risques et des rapports mensuels.
Suivi des plannings EPC de niveau 3 des entreprises et des MOE
Suivi et analyse des budgets pour les différents projets
-
Contrôle de gestion | Arras (62000)
2020 - 2021
. Unités d'extension de laboratoire pour le client LFB
pour le projet de fractionnement du sang. Phase 1. Arras, FRANCE
Préparer et suivre le calendrier EPC de niveau 2 pour l'appel d'offres et les procédures de 23 (lots) sous-traitants. • Préparer les progrès et les rapports à la direction et au client. • Préparer et suivre le calendrier EPC niveau 3 pour le projet et les procédures • Préparer les avancements et les rapports pour la direction et le client. • Analyse du chemin critique, des risques et de faire des simulations
-
EDVANCE
- Lead PLANNER
Contrôle de gestion | La Defense - Malakoff
2019 - 2020
Assistance et conseil de 5 chefs de projet et 8 responsables des achats pour suivre les équipementiers français, allemands, espagnols, italiens, chinois… et plus) et les aider a construire leur planning de fabrication (documentations, approvisionnements, fabrications et tests des équipements). •
Il s’agit d’équipements auxiliaires pour l’EPR Hinkley Point C pour le Royaume-Uni. • Environ 58 planning de niveau 3 à suivre (les logiciels utilisés sont MS Project et / ou Primavera P6) • Leurs plannings sont résumés en niveau 2 et fusionnés dans le planning principal au Royaume-Uni / Bristol pour NNB. •
Rapport mensuel : Analyse des avancements et chemins critiques de chaque planning à la Direction • Mettre à jour mensuellement les 58 plannings de niveau 2 dans le planning global du projet à Bristol (Royaume-Uni).).
* Assistance and advice to 5 Project Managers and 8 Order Managers to help the Equipment's Manufacturers from France, Germany, Spain, Italia, China...and so on) to build their fabrication planning (Documentations, procurements, fabrications and testing of Equipment's).
* They are Auxiliary Equipment's for the EPR Hinkley Point C for UK.
* About 67 planning's to build in level 3 and to follow (Software used are MS Project and/or Primavera P6)
* These planning's are summarized in level 2 and merge in the Main planning in UK, Bristol for NNB.
* To report monthly the analysis, progress and critical pass for each planning to the Management
* To update monthly the 67 planning's in the level 2 of the Overall project planning in Bristol (UK).
-
FIVES Stein
- Lead PLANNER
Contrôle de gestion | Maisons-Alfort (94700)
2018 - 2018
Préparation et suivi de la planification EPC pour un projet principal «US Steel» à Detroit USA
(en utilisant P6 –Primavera) et suivi d'autres projets périphériques. •
Avancements, chemin critique, rapports hebdomadaire et mensuelle pour la direction etr l'ingénierie,
Suivi de l'approvisionnement et de la fabrication des équipements en France, en Europe et de la fabrication des modules au Mexique. Suivi des différentes livraisons de matériel sur le site de construction
Création d'un Planification Standard niveau 3 (Etudes,Commandes, Achats, Fabrication et Livraisons en France et sur le Site aux USA.
Formation d'un nouveau planificateur
* Preparation and Follow-up of Planning EPC for a Main Project ``US Steel'' in Detroit USA (using P6 -Primavera) and other Projects.
* Progress, Critical analysis, Weekly & Monthly and Reporting to Management for the Engineering, Procurement, Manufacturing (following the Casings Manufacturing in Mexico) and Delivery parts
* Creation of a Standard Planning level 3 (Mainly Engineering, Procurement and Manufacturing parts)
for all the Industrial Furnaces.
* Assistance to a new Planner arrival
-
Technip
- Planificateur pour appel d'offre
Contrôle de gestion | Paris
2017 - 2018
Préparation d’un Planning EPC (Primavera P6) pour des appels d’offre. • Préparation d’un planning type pour utilisation des appels d’offre EPC niveaux 1 et 2 et narratif)
* Preparation of a Standard Planning EPC Level 2 (P6 -Primavera), for new Proposal Project. ;
* EPC Planning level 1 and 2 and Narrative ;
-
TECHNIP
- DEPUTY PLANNING MANAGER
Contrôle de gestion | Corée du sud
2014 - 2017
client: COREE du SUD. Projet Prelude Project, client SHELL
Préparation de 18 plannings (modules) et leurs intégration dans le planning global (P6 Primavera),
y compris la planification de l'infrastructure et de la mise en service. Phase de construction et de l’intégration dans la coque du vaisseau Prélude, Projet FNLG de SHELL. • Responsable de 10 planificateurs • Avancements, analyse chemin critique, suivi hebdomadaire et mensuel et rapportsmensuels à la direction et au client.
Analyse des risques et étude de la productivité des sous-traitants
* Preparation of 18 planning (modules) and full integration of these planning (using P6 -Primavera), including substructure and Commissioning planning. Phase construction and integration in the hull of Prelude, FNLG Project from SHELL. ;
* Responsible up to 10 Planning Engineers ;
* Progress, Critical analysis, Weekly & Monthly and Reporting to Management and Client.
* Risk analysis and study of sub-contractor's productivity ;
-
Total
- Planning Manager pour TOTAL
Contrôle de gestion | ; Yangon – BURMA/MYANMAR. Yadana Project
2012 - 2014
Suivi de la Construction des modules sur chantier (Indonésie), de la transformation d’une plateforme flottante en hôtel a Singapour et installation de plates-formes gazières offshore sur site (Maintenance, Transformation et travaux neufs) • Aide TOTAL à suivre les opérations et les travaux des entrepreneurs (PTG, SWIBER, AMS ...) • Préparer le planning directeur et les procédures • Aider les entrepreneurs avec leurs calendriers, leurs procédures (planification et progrès) de l'EPCC pour le projet • Fusionner tous les calendriers de l'entrepreneur des plannings de niveaux 4 4 pour avoir un planning intégré unique (avec tous les liens et les interactions) • A partir du planning intégré analyser, trouver les chemins critiques, l'analyse des risques, productivité, rapports d’avancements , courbes en S pour notre direction et en collaboration avec les entrepreneurs • Aider les directeurs de projets pour la planification des appels d'offres et de l'EPSCC pour de nombreux nouveaux projets offshore à venir. Examiner, analyser et clarifier les techniques de CFT pour le SIP (Projet d'Impact Sismique) et BDM (Projet Badamyar). Pour la construction et l'installation d'une plate-forme à faible compression (LCP))… etc
* Construction on Yard and Installation of Offshore Gas Platforms on Site (Brownfield and Greenfield)
* To assist TOTAL to Follow the Operation and Contractors works (PTG, SWIBER, AMS...) ;
* To prepare Master schedule and TOTAL procedures ;
* To assist the contractors with their EPCC Schedules, Procedures (Planning & Progress) for the Project
* To Merge all the contractor's and Operation Level 4 schedules to have an unique integrated planning ;
* From the Integrated schedule I analyse and I advice Weekly and Monthly Critical paths, Risk Analysis,
productivity, report, S-curves with Management and with Contractors ;
* To assist the Project Directors for tender and EPSCC planning for many new Offshore Projects to come.
To Review, Analysis and Technical Clarifications of CFT for SIP (Seismic Impact Project) and BDM
(Badamyar Project. For Construction and installation of Low Compression platform (LCP)) ...etc. ;
-
MAN DIESEL
- PLANNING MANAGER
Contrôle de gestion | Le Port La Réunion- (FRANCE)
2010 - 2012
Client EDF
Installation de 12 groupes électrogènes, supports de canalisations et services publics. 350 M € • Aider le Consortium MCE à suivre les partenaires et les entrepreneurs • Préparer les calendriers EPC, les procédures (planification et progrès) pour le projet • Assister le directeur de projet et le chef de projet pendant la construction • Fusionner tous les horaires de niveau 4 de l’entrepreneur pour avoir une planification intégrée unique • Chemins critiques, analyse des risques, productivité, rapport, respect du calendrier de mise en service
: MAN DIESEL /CIT-EDF. La Réunion-(FRANCE) Installation of 12 Power generators, Pipe Racks and Utilities. 350 M EUR
* To assist the The Consortium MCE to Follow Partners and Contractors
* To prepare EPC Schedules, Procedures (Planning & Progress) for the Project
* To assist the Project Director and Project Manager during the construction
* To Merge all the contractor's Level 4 schedules to have an unique integrated planning
* Critical paths, Risk Analysis, productivity, report, follow commissioning schedule.
-
CIT-EDF
- Responsable Planning pour EDF
Contrôle de gestion | La defense - Paris
2010 - 2010
Construction du Terminal GNL, Dunkerque FRANCE –1 G € - Pour aider le Client à suivre les entrepreneurs et les horaires • Préparer les calendriers, procédures (planification et avancement) EPC niveau 2 pour le projet • Assister le directeur de projet et le chef de projet lors de l'appel d'offres • Analyse des risques et simulations pour finaliser le calendrier EPC.
: CIT-EDF. LEAD PLANNING ENGINEER. LNG Terminal Construction, Dunkerque FRANCE -1B EUR - To assist the Client to Follow Contractors' and Schedules
* To prepare EPC Level 2 Schedules, Procedures (Planning & Progress) for the Project ;
* To assist the Project Director and Project Manager during the tender
* Risk Analysis and Simulations to finalise the EPC schedule. .
* ;
-
SNC Lavalin
- Planificateur Principal pour SNC-Lavalin
Contrôle de gestion | . Wavre, BELGIQUE
2009 - 2010
Client: GSK
Unité de Production de vaccin antipoliomyélitique inactif. Wavre, BELGIQUE • Préparer et suivre le calendrier EPC de niveau 4 pour le projet et les procédures • Préparer les progrès et les rapports à la direction et au client. • Analyse et Simulations de risques et suivi de la construction sur site jusqu'à la mise en service..
: SNC Lavalin/GSK Bio PLANNING LEADER. Bulk Production Unit revamping Inactived PolioVaccine Project. Wavre, BELGIUM
* To prepare and follow EPC Level 4 Schedule for the Project and Procedures
* To prepare Progress and Reporting to Management and Client. ;
* Risk Analysis and Simulations and follow the construction on site up to commissioning. ;
-
LNG
- Planning Leader pour TOTAL
Contrôle de gestion | La Defense
2008 - 2009
Projet Shtokman pour l'usine de GNL et d'exportation de gaz. 15B $ FRANCE - RUSSIE • Aider le client à respecter les horaires et les horaires des entrepreneurs FEED • Préparer le calendrier global FEED, EPC niveau 2 pour le projet et les procédures • Assister le directeur de projet et le directeur des travaux lors de l'appel d'offres • Analyse des risques et simulations pour préparer le calendrier EPC
. Shtokman Project for LNG and export Gas factory. 15B$
* To assist the Client to Follow FEED Contractors' and Schedules
* To prepare Overall FEED, EPC Level 2 Schedule for the Project and Procedures
* To assist the Project Director and Construction Manager during the tender
* Risk Analysis and Simulations to prepare the EPC schedule
-
TECHNIP
- Planning manager pour TECHNIP
Contrôle de gestion | Paris
2002 - 2008
Planificateur et Planning Manager pour des projets EPCC Pétroliers et gaziers.
Analyses, avancements rapport, Risque a la direction et Client
Analyse des risques et calcul de la productivité
: TECHNIP - PLANNING MANAGER- +/- 3B$- in FRANCE - CANADA and QATAR
* Planning Manager for Oil Gas projects from engineering to delivery to client
* Responsible up to 10 Planning Engineers
* Progress and Reporting to Management and Client.
* Risk analysis with Perth Master and study of sub-contractors' productivity
-
TECHNIP
- PLANNING MANAGER
Paris
2002 - 2008
: TECHNIP - PLANNING MANAGER- +/- 3B$- in FRANCE - CANADA and QATAR
* Planning Manager for Oil Gas projects from engineering to delivery to client ;
* Responsible up to 10 Planning Engineers ;
* Progress and Reporting to Management and Client. ;
* Risk analysis with Perth Master and study of sub-contractors' productivity ;
-
SOM Engineering
- PLANNING ENGINEER
Contrôle de gestion | Aix en Provence - France
2000 - 2002
Engineering (ORTEC Group: Ensemblier de Services FRANCE – Responsable Planning Arrêt de l'usine pétrochimique. Client: Total, Feysin près de Lyon, France. Arrêt de l'usine pétrochimique. Client: Atofina, Pierre Bénite, FRANCE. Raffinerie fermée en 2002. Client: Exxon Mobil, Notre dame de Gravenchon, FRANCE Refonte de Steam Cracker, désengorgement et arrêt. 800 MF. Raffinerie de Carlin, FRANCE. Client: Atofina. Maître constructeur: TECHNIP. Arrêtez et nouvelle unité de Lactame. 220 MF. Usine pétrochimique du Mont, FRANCE. Client: Atofina. Maître constructeur: TOTAL
: SOM Engineering (ORTEC Group: Ensemblier de Services
Petrochemical Plant shut down. Client: Total, Feysin near Lyon, France.
Petrochemical Plant shut down. Client: Atofina, Pierre Benite, FRANCE.
Refinery shut down 2002. Client : Exxon Mobil, Notre dame de Gravenchon, FRANCE
Steam Cracker revamping, debottlenecking and shut down. 800 MF. Refinery of Carlin, FRANCE.
Client: Atofina. Master Builder: TECHNIP.
Shut down and new unit of Lactame. 220 MF. Petrochemical Plant of Mont, FRANCE.
Client: Atofina. Master Builder: TOTAL.
From 1978 to Aug 1999:
-
PACKINOX
- Project/Service Manager
1999 - 2000
: PACKINOX/FRAMATOME (AREVA), France, Project/Service Manager (Fabrication and Installation of plate heat exchangers Packinox)- FRANCE- THAILAND-MEXIQUE-RUSSIA-ITALIA.. etc
-
MANNESMANN-REXROTH
- Project/Service Manager
1995 - 1999
(Fabrication & Installation of Hydraulic systems to lift platform on sea and install on jackets for UAE and GABON)
-
SOEKOR in South Africa
- Project Engineer & Manager
1991 - 1994
Petrol Research.
Fabrication and Installation of Modules/Platforms offshore
Refurbishing of floating Platforms
-
BMI- Techno Park at Stellenbosch in south Africa
- Project & Research Engineer
1986 - 1991
(Assistance to Industry for Hydraulic systems ``Torque Converter, Turbo Compressor...etc)
-
The Council for Scientific & Industrial Research
- Project & Research Engineer & Fluid mechanic
1982 - 1986
Project & Research Engineer (Fluid mechanic projects as Electro precipitators, Mines pumps, Vortex, Mine Platinum dryers ...etc.)
-
SEP - Vernon in France
- Project & Research Engineer
1978 - 1981
Development and test of pressurisation system for the Arianne Rocket Lancer
Study the reliability of the SPOT satellite reception Centre