Francois Reynaud

43 années d'expérience dans l'industrie et la recherche appliquée ( principalement dans la planification de construction pétrolière, GNL, pharmaceutique)

Dont

- 21 années en tant qu'ingénieur Projet en mécanique, pétrole, gaz et hydraulique.

- 22 années en tant que spécialiste planning, risque planning, cout. Logiciels P3, P6, MS Project .



Aujourd'hui: le 15/11/2021-je suis Disponible pour de nouveaux projets



Me contacter par courriel: francoisreynaud@aol.com ou Tel: 0668197307

Cordialement



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet EPC - EPCC Microsoft Office

Planning Manager Gestion déquipe Microsoft Excel

Suivi de projets Ingénierie de projet Microsoft Word

Planification de projets communication Power Point

Responsable Planning Anglais Français Access

Planificateur English - French Primavera P6

senior planificateur Shut-down Microsoft Project

Integrated- merging Arret de tranche MS Project

fusion de planning maintenance visual projet

Cout - Cost - budget mécanique des fluides Pétrole - Petrol

Analyse des risques mécaniques des matériaux Gaz - Gas

Fiches de taches fluide mécaniques GNL LNG - FPSO

Task job task cards Aéronautique pétrochimie chimie

job action sheet Nucléaire - Nuclear Primavera risk Analysis

Risk analysis Pharmacie - Pharmacy Planning intégré

Echangeur fusion

Commissioning planning