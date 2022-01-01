Emmanuel MANGIN

Paris2008 - maintenantPoduct Management on Murex specificities for buy side institutions on MO & BO processes:
Orders (Listed & OTC), Corporate actions, Cash Management, Collateral Management, Affirmation & Confirmation process,...
Stream Lead on MO and BO activities of several major Asset Management & Pension fund implementations.
Client support on existing implementation, Front to Back
Degetel
- Consultant
Boulogne-Billancourt2006 - 2008Consultant at Coface (Insurance industry)
COFACE (Functional architecture and specifications) – Functional area: Credit revolving.
As part of complete implementation of new credit revolving tool on SOA basis:
Design of business components such as Risk limits, automated agreements and company rating.
Workflows Design and functional interaction between business solutions.
KLEE GROUP
- Team leader
2003 - 2006HAS (Technical Project Manager, Technical specifications, workload estimation and tracking, monitoring and developments assignment)
Agile development of an assessment management tool of the Commission on Transparency and Evaluation Commission of the Products and Services.
METRO (Technical Project Manager, Technical specifications, workload estimation and tracking, monitoring and developments assignment)
Creation of the sale tool for vendors in all stores.
Cofiroute (Software engineer)
“Real time” supervision tool of Cofiroute’s highway network.