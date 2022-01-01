Menu

Emmanuel MANGIN

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Asset Management
Assurance

Entreprises

  • Murex - Senior Consultant

    Paris 2008 - maintenant Poduct Management on Murex specificities for buy side institutions on MO & BO processes:
    Orders (Listed & OTC), Corporate actions, Cash Management, Collateral Management, Affirmation & Confirmation process,...

    Stream Lead on MO and BO activities of several major Asset Management & Pension fund implementations.

    Client support on existing implementation, Front to Back

  • Degetel - Consultant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2008 Consultant at Coface (Insurance industry)

    COFACE (Functional architecture and specifications) – Functional area: Credit revolving.
    As part of complete implementation of new credit revolving tool on SOA basis:
    Design of business components such as Risk limits, automated agreements and company rating.
    Workflows Design and functional interaction between business solutions.

  • KLEE GROUP - Team leader

    2003 - 2006 HAS (Technical Project Manager, Technical specifications, workload estimation and tracking, monitoring and developments assignment)
    Agile development of an assessment management tool of the Commission on Transparency and Evaluation Commission of the Products and Services.

    METRO (Technical Project Manager, Technical specifications, workload estimation and tracking, monitoring and developments assignment)
    Creation of the sale tool for vendors in all stores.

    Cofiroute (Software engineer)
    “Real time” supervision tool of Cofiroute’s highway network.

    AFSSAPS (Software engineer)
    Transfusion incidents management tool.

  • Unilog - Consultant

    2002 - 2002 Vignette MCM implementation for Natexis Banques Populaires. Functional and technical design of corporate portal.

  • Prisma Presse

    Gennevilliers 2001 - 2001

