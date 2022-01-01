Menu

Emmanuel MEYER

STRASBOURG

En résumé

21 ans d’expérience dans les infrastructures informatique dont 16 ans sur le poste d’administrateur systèmes et réseaux, 3 ans en tant que support technique et 2 ans comme technicien informatique.

Mes compétences :
DHCP
Netbackup
SnapProtect
Sophos
Windows PowerShell
Oracle Database
Microsoft SQL Server
DNS
Active Directory
Cisco
EMC²
VMware
ITIL
HP-UX
McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator
Linux
NetApp
HP Server Automation
Synology
Azure
Microsoft Windows

Entreprises

  • Catalent Pharma Solutions - Superviseur IT

    2019 - maintenant - Responsable du service informatique de l’établissement
    - Management de 2 personnes
    - Correspondant local pour les équipes distantes (Inde, USA…)
    - Support PC, téléphonie, serveurs, réseaux, imprimantes
    - Support aux équipes projets

  • DXC Technology - Expert Technique Delivery

    2017 - 2019 - Obtention de la certification Microsoft Certified : Azure Administrator Associate

    - Mission pour Thyssen Krupp en travail à distance - Secteur Sidérurgique (1 an)
    - Support technique Windows sur des projets de déménagements de serveurs
    vers de nouveaux data center

    - Mission pour Edenred en travail à distance – Services financiers (1 an)
    - Support technique Windows L3 pour les équipes off-shore
    - Gestionnaire de la base de sécurité des serveurs Windows

  • Hp - Ingénieur Support Infogérance

    Courtaboeuf 2008 - 2017 - Mission chez eu-LISA à Strasbourg - Institution Européenne (1 an).
    - Support niveau 2 des systèmes et équipements réseaux.
    - Gestion des tickets de type « Incidents et Problèmes ».
    - Rédaction et mise en oeuvre de demande de changements (RfC).
    - Gestion des Configurations et maintenance de la CMDB.

    - Mission chez General Motors/Punch Powerglide Strasbourg – Secteur
    Automobile (7 ans).
    - Administration des domaines Active Directory (70 serveurs, 500 PC).
    - Migration de la ferme de serveurs VMware (changement de version).
    - Migration du SAN EMC vers un NAS NetApp Metro Cluster.
    - Migration de la solution de sauvegarde (nouveau logiciel de sauvegarde).
    - Conception d’un nouveau domaine AD et d’une nouvelle ferme VMware.
    - Mise en oeuvre d’un cluster Microsoft SQL Server.
    - Gestion des images OS déployées sur les postes clients.
    - Migration de domaine Active Directory.

  • Electronic Data Systems - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    Texas 1999 - 2008 - Mission chez General Motors Strasbourg – secteur Automobile (9 ans).
    - Administration des domaines Active Directory (40 serveurs, 600 PC).
    - Participation au projet de mise en oeuvre du SAN EMC.
    - Implémentation de la solution de sauvegarde pour l’ensemble du site.
    - Gestion des sauvegardes/restaurations des différentes plateformes.
    - Administration du réseau local (100 switchs, 2 firewalls, 10 points d’accès).

  • Centre Médico-chirurgical Obstétrique - Technicien Informatique

    1998 - 1999 - Administration des serveurs et des équipements réseaux.
    - Assistance aux utilisateurs: hotline et dépannages.
    - Rédaction du nouveau plan d’adressage ip et migration des équipements.

Formations

Réseau