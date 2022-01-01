Emmanuel MEYER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
21 ans d’expérience dans les infrastructures informatique dont 16 ans sur le poste d’administrateur systèmes et réseaux, 3 ans en tant que support technique et 2 ans comme technicien informatique.
Mes compétences :
DHCP
Netbackup
SnapProtect
Sophos
Windows PowerShell
Oracle Database
Microsoft SQL Server
DNS
Active Directory
Cisco
EMC²
VMware
ITIL
HP-UX
McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator
Linux
NetApp
HP Server Automation
Synology
Azure
Microsoft Windows