Emmanuel MICOUIN

My experience:

Pharmaceutical Affairs : promotion, "French Sunshine Act", MA, RMP, promotional activities certification, etc.

Quality Management System (Clinical Study to Commercialisation) in Europe, audits, inspections...

Quality in Cold chain transportation, Shippers qualification,

European Drug Packaging



Work cross-functionally and across therapeutic areas, international/local entities

Big pharma and start-up experience.

Drugs, orphan drugs and OTC.



My goals : continously learn, reassess my job, find balance between pragmatism, cost and time efficiency and compliance with rules



Mes compétences :

Pharmaceutical industry

Assurance qualité

Quality

Audit

Responsable qualité

Inspection

Industrie pharmaceutique

Affaires Pharmaceutiques

Pharmacie

Système management qualité