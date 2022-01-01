Emmanuel MODESTE

Menu

Altran leads the world in high-tech and innovation engineering consulting, focusing on a large array of sectors: healthcare, energy, automotive, railway, transportation, aerospace, defense, finance, government, media and telecommunications. We offer consulting services covering every stage of project development, from strategic planning to production readiness.

With over 30 years of experience, Altran believes in innovation – especially when it makes progress possible. Every day, our 22,000 consultants in 20 different countries use innovative solutions to bring our clients’ projects to life. Designed in response to complex technical issues, these solutions enable our clients to showcase their know-how and stay ahead in today’s competitive market.

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Recrutement
Microsoft Excel
SPSS
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Access
Apple Mac

Entreprises

  • ALTRAN - Talent Acquisition Officer

    2016 - maintenant As a Recruiter, I am responsible for the entire recruitment cycle of the GEFT Division (Government, Financial Services, Energy & Telecom)

    - Reporting and managing recruitment data with the company tool on a daily basis.
    - Working with management to understand the job requirements and profiles.
    - Sourcing and providing the suitable candidates through job boards, social networking and job fairs.
    - Monitoring the recruitment process.
    - Interviewing the candidates.
    - Supporting the development of the recruitment strategy.

  • ALPHA CONSEIL & ASSOCIES - Chargé de recherches/Consultant

    Le Lamentin 2015 - 2015 - Acceuil physique et téléphonique des candidats et des clients de Martinique
    - Gestion des candidatures spontanées de toutes les agences et leur traitement dans le respect des process d'Alpha Conseil
    - Tri des CV et pré-sélection de candidats
    - Sélection de candidats par entretiens téléphoniques, visio conférence, face à face ou en groupe
    - Particpiation à des opérations de recherche de candidatures (sourcing par cvthèques, contacts écoles, réseaux sociaux, contacts joboards, requêtes diverses...) pour sélections propres
    - Tri, qualification et classement informatique des candidatures quelles qu'elles soient (gestion de la BDD)
    - Rédaction des synthèses et des rapports de présentation (dont prise de référence obligatoire)
    - Traitement des réponses candidats dans le respect des délais et procédures d'Alpha Conseil (48H à 15 jours maximum quelque soit la réponse)
    - Gestion et suivi des relations avec les joboards et annonceurs divers (tous supports parution des annonces)
    - Installation en test des candidats, analyse des résultats et correction de tests
    - Proactivité : rédaction et édition des courriers et mailing candidats pour l'objectif de les vendre aux entreprises
    - Participation à la vie d'Alpha Conseil (réunions) et collaboration avec les consultants
    - Gestion des candidatures spontanées

  • Airbus Group - Internships Recruiter

    Blagnac 2012 - 2013 ⇒Présélection des stagiaires (réalisation d’entretiens RH par téléphone)
    ⇒Participation à des forums d’emplois organisés par les universities et écoles partenaires d’EADS
    ⇒Participation au reporting en facilitant l’analyse des données au manager de la plateforme de recrutement
    ⇒Renseigner les candidats s’interrogeant sur les procedures de recrutement EADS
    ⇒Particpier à l’amélioration des procedures de l’activité recrutement en apportant un regard extérieur et une force de proposition

  • Acsent - Stagiaire Marketing

    2011 - 2011 ⇒ Préparation d’un plan marketing opérationnel
    ⇒Préparation d’une plaquette publicitaire
    ⇒Analyse et recommandations concernant la politique marketing de l’entreprise

  • Société Marseillaise de Crédit - Stagiaire RH

    Marseille 2010 - 2010 ⇒Participation aux entretiens d’embauche
    ⇒Recrutement des employés saisonniers (utilisation d’Excel)
    ⇒Représentation de l’entreprise à un forum des métiers

