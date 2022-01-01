Emmanuel MONNIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Dijon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Directeur, Manager, Formateur, Enseignant, Animateur, responsable d'associations ...
Ingénierie de projets, Ingénierie de formation, Ingénierie territoriale, Ingénierie de projets interculturels et internationaux...
Créateur de sens, valeurs, créatif, audace, gestionnaire, partenariat, réseaux, intérêt général, rural...
Tous ces mots caractérisent mon parcours professionnel et de formation !
Mes compétences :
Animation
Communication
Créatif
Culture
Formation
Formation professionnelle
Gestionnaire
Manager