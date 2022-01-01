Menu

Emmanuel MONNIER

Dijon

En résumé

Directeur, Manager, Formateur, Enseignant, Animateur, responsable d'associations ...
Ingénierie de projets, Ingénierie de formation, Ingénierie territoriale, Ingénierie de projets interculturels et internationaux...
Créateur de sens, valeurs, créatif, audace, gestionnaire, partenariat, réseaux, intérêt général, rural...

Tous ces mots caractérisent mon parcours professionnel et de formation !

Mes compétences :
Animation
Communication
Créatif
Culture
Formation
Formation professionnelle
Gestionnaire
Manager

Entreprises

  • École Nationale Supérieure D'art De Dijon - Responsable des Relations Internationales

    Dijon 2018 - maintenant

  • DRAAF Bourgogne - SRFD - Chargé de mission coopération internationale et politiques éducatives

    2014 - 2018

  • Conseil Régional de Bourgogne - Chargé de mission coopération internationale

    Dijon 2014 - 2014 Stage à la direction Europe International du Conseil Régional de Bourgogne
    Organisation d'un séminaire "Vivre Ensemble" avec les régions partenaires de la région Bourgogne pour novembre 2014

  • CFPPA du Morvan - Directeur

    2009 - 2013 Compétences développées:
    o montage et gestion de projets
    o management, gestion financière
    o ingénierie de formation
    o ingénierie de territoire : mise en réseau, adéquation territoire/formation
    o Animation de réseau
    o Président délégué réseau des CFPPA's de Bourgogne
    o Vice-Président de Jury régional BP-REA
    o gestion d'un partenariat territorial
    o Ingénierie de coopération internationale (ONG, collectivités locales- coopération décentralisée avec le Conseil Régional de Bourgogne -Chili, Roumanie, Pologne)
    o Gestion de partenariats financiers (publics et privés/mécénat), recherche financements, utilisation de dispositifs européens (GRUNTVIG, FSE, FEADER, LEADER...)
    o animation et organisation d'évènementiels (Séminaire régional sur la Jeunesse du Réseau Rural de Bourgogne)
    o communication
    o membres de réseaux (Chili, agriculture biologique...)

  • ASMA- Comité d'entreprise du Ministère de l'Agriculture - Administrateur

    2003 - 2009 Administrateur et initiateur du secteur « Solidarités Internationales » Développement du Tourisme Solidaire et responsable Cambodge, Sénégal et Roumanie, participation au
    séminaire méditerranéen en Croatie sur cette thématique Développement d'une action interculturelle avec la création d'un centre international de vacances et de loisirs avec des enfants de la Bande de Gaza, d'un camp de Réfugiés de Bethléem et de Jérusalem Est dans le Morvan (2005/2009) , Développement de chantiers internationaux de jeunes

  • Ministère de l'Agriculture - Enseignant-Formateur

    Paris 1996 - 2009 Enseignant en éducation socio‐culturelle (1998-­‐2009) au LEGTA d’Yvetot (76) et au LEGTA du Morvan / projets culturels et artistiques / projets d’animation territorial/ enseignement/gestion et animation d’une option théâtre
    Animateur­‐Formateur(1996-­‐2000) au CFPPA du Morvan en filière animation (BAFA adultes agricultrices, BAPAAT, BEATEP), en filière insertion sociale et professionnelle, développement
    d’un secteur coopération internationale, organisation et gestion d’un centre de ressources pédagogiques et humaines
    Compétences développées :
    o montage et gestion de projets
    o ingénierie de formation
    o Animation de territoire
    o gestion d'un partenariat culturel et animation (DRAC, Conseil Régional de Bourgogne, Agence Culturelle du Parc Naturel Régional du Morvan, Centre d'Art Contemporain Pougues les Eaux
    o Ingénierie de coopération internationale
    o formation et enseignement auprès de publics adultes, scolaires, jeunes en difficultés
    o animation et organisation d'évènementiels (Journée régionale Cultures et Territoires, Semaine interculturelle ...)
    o travail en équipe, polyvalence du travail
    o domaines artistiques : image, théâtre
    o accueil de résidences artistiques (arts plastiques, théâtre, musique, danse ...)
    o projets artistiques développées : « Curiosités Morvandelles » avec la Compagnie OPUS,
    « Déambulations Morvandelles » avec le Théâtre Eprouvette, le plasticien Eddy Plenel...,
    Courts métrages « Le magasin des suicides », « Morvan Prohibition »...
    o communication

  • Centre Social Saint Benin d'Azy - Directeur d'un centre

    1993 - 1996 Compétences développées :
    * animation et gestion d'un projet social sur un territoire
    * animation de publics intergénérationnels
    * gestion de ressources humaines
    * montage et gestion de projets d'animation (CVL, CLSH, Chantiers de jeunes...)
    * gestion d'un partenariat territorial
    * gestion financière
    * au service de la Fédération Départementale des Centres Sociaux, trésorerie

  • AGEOR - Formateur

    1992 - 1993 Formateur aux savoirs de base, expression orale, vie sociale et familiale dans le cadre d'un dispositif de jeunes en insertion sociale et professionnelle

  • Maison de quartier Evreux La Madeleine - Animateur de quartier d'un centre

    1991 - 1992 Animation de quartier

  • MRJC - Animateur

    1988 - 1991 animateur d'un mouvement d'éducation populaire (MRJC) en milieu rural en
    Haute-Normandie
    Compétences développées :
    o animation et organisation d'une vie associative avec des jeunes
    o organisation d'échanges européens (Italie, Belgique)
    o communication écrite, orale
    o direction de camps de jeunes
    o connaissances du réseau associatif en milieu rural

Formations

  • Université De Bourgogne

    Dijon 2013 - 2014 Master2

    Ingénierie de projets Interculturels et Internationaux , UFR Droit, Institut Denis Diderot
    Stage au Conseil Régional de Bourgogne Département Europe et International

  • Agrosup Dijon (Ex ENESAD)

    Dijon 2009 - 2011 Liste d'aptitude Directeur d'établissement de formation continue

    Formation des directeurs de centres de formation adulte de l'enseignement agricole: management, gestion de projets, gestion financière, Pilotage pédagogique, Juridique, Développement territorial

  • ENFA (Ecole Nationale De Formation Agronomique)

    Toulouse 2000 - 2001 PLPA Enseignant éducation socio-culturelle

    Projet Individuel de formation sur l'Interculturel dans l'Enseignement Agricole

  • DRJS Bourgogne

    Dijon 1993 - 1995 DEFA

    Mémoire sur Le développement local en action sur un territoire rural

  • IUT B Carrières Sociales De Tourcoing Université De Lille 3

    Tourcoing 1988 - 1991 DUT Carrières sociales option animation

    Mémoire sur « le militantisme quel avenir ? »
    Autres diplômes : BAFD, BAFA, AFPS ...

Réseau