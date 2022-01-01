Emmanuel Monod, PhD, is professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Antai College of Economics and Management, (China). He holds a PhD from Paris Tech - Telecom Paris (ENST Paris), a master from University Paris Diderot - Paris 7 (ARWU National rank 5-6, World rank 101-150) and a bachelor from University of Paris-Sud (Paris 11) (ARWU National rank 2, World rank 41). He was vice-president of the Association for Information System and track chair (or professional development workshop chair) for ICIS, ECIS, AMCIS and Academy of Management (Boston 2012, Orlando 2013, Philadelphia 2014 and Vancouver 2015).



He is now at the Academy of Management the international coordinator of the Management Education and Development division and board member of the Practice Theme Committee and the Teaching Theme Committee of the Academy of Management. He is also board member of the Association for Information Systems AIS SIG Philosophy. In August 2015, he chaired a session at the Americas Conference in Information systems and 3 sessions at Vancouver for the conference of the Academy of Management



He is working or previously worked for the following Universities:

Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Antai College of Economics and Management (2013 to now)

(ARWU National rank in China: 1to 4, World rank: 101to 150)

• Professor of Management

Paris Dauphine University (Paris 9) (National rank in France: 16-18, World rank 301-400) (from 2003 to 2012)

• Associate Professor (during 10 years)

• Director of the DBA (during 7 years),

• Director of the dual doctorate-PhD program with Georgia State University (during 10 years),

• Director of the Master of International Business (M2 MIB) (during 8 years),

• Country representative for China (during 5 years)

Georgia State University (Atlanta, USA) (US News ranking in Information systems: 8, MBA ranking: 44, public affairs: 23, economics: 72, US best global University for economics and business: 82) (in 2002)

• Visiting Professor (1 year)

University of Nantes (from 1997 to 2001) (5 years)

• Associate Professor , Director of the master of management information systems



He also has previously held executive positions during 10 years in IBM (France and USA), France Telecom and the French Company of External Trade (COFACE), depending of the French Ministry of Finance:

IBM (from 1993 to 1996) (4 years)

• IBM France / IBM Europe: IS Planning Manager for Europe CRM reengineering (1995-96)

• IBM Corp. USA: IS Planning Manager for worldwide CRM reengineering (1994-95)

• IBM Consulting Group France Consultant in Business Transformation (1993)

France Telecom Corporate University (now Orange corporation):

• Strategy director ((from 1991 to 1992) (2 years)

IBM France: (from 1988 to 1990) (2 years)

• Marketing Representative (Large Account) (Aerospace Industry) (1989- 1990)

• I.S. Strategy Assistant Manager (1988-89)

Ministry of Economics and Finance – COFACE French International Trade Administration:

• Project Manager in Information Systems (1986-87) (2 years)



He is currently in charge of a course for the Master of Management of Australian National University in Tsinghua University



He is currently editorial board member of Information Systems Journal (ISJ), Database for Advances in Information Systems and Information Technology and People. He was previously associate editor for Information Systems Research (ISR), Communication of the AIS (CAIS) and Journal of the AIS (JAIS). He published in Information and Organization, Information Systems Journal (ISJ), European Journal of Management (EJM), European Journal of Information Systems (EJIS), Communications of the AIS (CAIS) and 3 French journals recognized by CNRS (French equivalent to NSF): Systèmes d’Information et Management, Annales des Telecommunications and Réseaux .He was guest associate editor for MISQ (Management Information Systems Quarterly) and guest editor of a special issue of ISJ (Information Systems Journal).





