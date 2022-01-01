Menu

Emmanuel MORAGNY

Wolfgantzen

En résumé

18 years’ experience in solution approach for one-way and returnable plastic packaging.
International and Entrepreneurship.
Increase profitability achieving mid-term corporate goals and objectives.

CLEAR FOCUS ON TRANSVERSAL WORK

Sales skills
. Key Account Management
. International benchmark and management of partners
. Prospection of new markets according to sales strategy
. Local and international exhibitions leading.
. National market leader (pallet and fluid handling business)

Markets skills
. Food
. Cosmetics / Pharmaceutical
. Industry
. Fluid Handling Solutions
. Returnable Transit Packaging
. Resellers support
. Plastic pallets

Company skills
. Active in technical feed-backs for business development
. Technical / sales training for sales team and partners (pallet market)
. P&L responsible for TV sets and mobile phone projects
. Member of the health and security factory team
. Home office since 1998

Mes compétences :
Réactivité
Vente
Développement commercial
Logistique
Manutention

Entreprises

  • Knauf

    Wolfgantzen maintenant

  • SCHOELLER ALLIBERT - Business Development Liquids – Local and Export Sales Manager

    NURIEUX VOLOGNAT 2004 - maintenant Areas : French, Maghreb and Middle-East.
    Products: global material handling + pallets (national support of the french sales team).
    fluid-handling (foldable IBC) including liner bags, exploration for new product development.

    → Personal revenue increase from 350 to 2 000 K€ in 9 years - margins of 35%.
    → Team revenue increase (plastic pallet business) of 25% in 3 years.
    → 20% of new customers each year during 9 years through a regular strong prospection, an educational help of sales targets, and high flexibility according to market move.

    • Equipment of the Dubai Duty Free airport storage.
    • Supplier of Industrial ‘Big-Players’ in Morocco and Algeria.

  • KNAUF Industries - Sales and Project Leader

    1996 - 2004 Key account development in Electronics – Automotive and white/brown goods – French and European.
    Budget management assigned to sales success (mobile phone market).

    → Revenue increase from 1 700 K€ to 23 500 K€ in 8 years, including external growth.

    • Concentrated prospection on 3 targets (mobile, tv and set top-box markets), success in sales and daily support of the industrial development of Mitsubishi, Thomson and Sagem.

Formations

  • Bedford College (Bedford)

    Bedford 1995 - 1996 English as a foreign language

  • Lycée Joliot Curie (Rennes)

    Rennes 1993 - 1995 Sales Engineer Diploma specialized in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering

