Emmanuel PASQUIER

Business
Commercial
Commercial informatique
Editor
Informatique
Ingénieur d'Affaires
Entreprises
SYSTEMIC
- Business ingeneer
Paris2007 - maintenant1er partner French EMC2 and 3rd european
Engineer business storage and backup
Preparation, sale and integration of solutions for storage infrastructure.
Area of expertise: storage of corporate data, network storage, backup, archiving, life-cycle management of the data, continuity of service, resumption of activity, virtualization technologies.
Prospecting commercial response to tenders, mounting comprehensive service offerings and integration in conjunction with the pre-service
Strong technical and organizational involvement on every file.
ORBYTES Ingénierie
- Business engineer
1997 - 2007Integrator systems and networks specialized in new technology
• Business Unit Manager
Advice and Management of two salesrep,
Promotion and follow-up of the sales shares,
Support and definition of the approaches with the prospects and customers of the team,
Realization of objectives in association with the Sales Manager and the CEO,
Management of a target customer portfolio.
• Business engineer
Sales of information systems with Small and Medium company (50 in 500 post offices) and key accounts (advice, implemented, IT facilities management and maintenance).
Acquisition and development of customer portfolio around 1,7 million euro in 2005 (50 % of service, 50 % of material and software).
Growth of customer portfolio about 20 % per year since 2000.
Since 2003, participation in the commercial Global development of the subsidiary Global Service provider, which proposes Services outsourcing application in private Datacenter.
Partnership with the main software editors, manufacturers and the operators of the market such as HP, IBM, Cisco, Fujitsu Siemens, 3Com, SonicWall, Microsoft, Novell, Trend Micro, Citrix, Neuf, Orange Business Services.
Commercial certifications acquired to most of these partners.
1993 - 1997Integrator of network solutions in Novell and Microsoft environment
Authorized dealer for COMPAQ, IBM, Hewlett-Packard
Partner SAGE
• Sales representative
Sales of the network solutions LAN-WAN
(Council, study, Pre-cabling, integration and assistance) in environment NetWare and Windows NT
Integration of electronic mail and products of GroupWare (CC: Mail, Lotus Notes, and Microsoft Exchange)
Research for new customers, identification of their specifics needs, preparation and negotiation of propositions.
Prospecting and followed customer portfolio of Small and Medium company
SOGEMIO
- Sales representative
1992 - 1993Authorized dealer for COMPAQ, IBM, Hewlett-Packard
• Sales representative
Sales representative Prospecting and followed customer portfolio Small and Medium company
Sales of microcomputing solutions