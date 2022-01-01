Menu

Emmanuel PASQUIER

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
Commercial
Commercial informatique
Editor
Informatique
Ingénieur d'Affaires

Entreprises

  • SYSTEMIC - Business ingeneer

    Paris 2007 - maintenant 1er partner French EMC2 and 3rd european

    Engineer business storage and backup

    Preparation, sale and integration of solutions for storage infrastructure.
    Area of expertise: storage of corporate data, network storage, backup, archiving, life-cycle management of the data, continuity of service, resumption of activity, virtualization technologies.
    Prospecting commercial response to tenders, mounting comprehensive service offerings and integration in conjunction with the pre-service
    Strong technical and organizational involvement on every file.

  • ORBYTES Ingénierie - Business engineer

    1997 - 2007 Integrator systems and networks specialized in new technology

    • Business Unit Manager
    Advice and Management of two salesrep,
    Promotion and follow-up of the sales shares,
    Support and definition of the approaches with the prospects and customers of the team,
    Realization of objectives in association with the Sales Manager and the CEO,
    Management of a target customer portfolio.

    • Business engineer
    Sales of information systems with Small and Medium company (50 in 500 post offices) and key accounts (advice, implemented, IT facilities management and maintenance).

    Acquisition and development of customer portfolio around 1,7 million euro in 2005 (50 % of service, 50 % of material and software).
    Growth of customer portfolio about 20 % per year since 2000.

    Since 2003, participation in the commercial Global development of the subsidiary Global Service provider, which proposes Services outsourcing application in private Datacenter.

    Partnership with the main software editors, manufacturers and the operators of the market such as HP, IBM, Cisco, Fujitsu Siemens, 3Com, SonicWall, Microsoft, Novell, Trend Micro, Citrix, Neuf, Orange Business Services.
    Commercial certifications acquired to most of these partners.

    Some figures for 2006:

    • Orbytes’s turnover : 9,5M€
    • Personnal turnover : 2M€

  • INTEGRIX - Sales representative

    1993 - 1997 Integrator of network solutions in Novell and Microsoft environment
    Authorized dealer for COMPAQ, IBM, Hewlett-Packard
    Partner SAGE

    • Sales representative

    Sales of the network solutions LAN-WAN
    (Council, study, Pre-cabling, integration and assistance) in environment NetWare and Windows NT
    Integration of electronic mail and products of GroupWare (CC: Mail, Lotus Notes, and Microsoft Exchange)
    Research for new customers, identification of their specifics needs, preparation and negotiation of propositions.
    Prospecting and followed customer portfolio of Small and Medium company

  • SOGEMIO - Sales representative

    1992 - 1993 Authorized dealer for COMPAQ, IBM, Hewlett-Packard

    • Sales representative
    Sales representative Prospecting and followed customer portfolio Small and Medium company
    Sales of microcomputing solutions

Formations

Réseau