Emmanuel PELLOQUIN

SHANGHAI

Entreprises

  • Universal Energy, manufacturer of solar PV products and water heaters, in Nanjing (CHINA) - Production Manager

    2011 - maintenant Management of the production plant. Deployment of 5s methodology and set up of lean manufacturing practices.

  • IER (Bolloré group), provider of ticketing and access control solutions, in Shanghai (CHINA) - China Chief Representative

    2007 - 2010 Management and administration of China Representation office (including China technical support and repair center), in a context of importation and just-in-time delivery, B2B setting.
    China area business development, definition of commercial
    strategy, account management and sales activities (direct/indirect
    sales).

  • INITIATIVE DEVELOPPEMENT (ID), French development NGO, in Weining county, Guizhou (CHINA) - China Program Officer

    2003 - 2007 Launching, management and administration of a Water Access and Sanitation (Watsan) rural development program (covering infrastructures such as of drinking water networks, wells, etc.)
    Evaluations of ID’s “Water Resources & Sanitation (Wat san)” programs in Haiti and Comoros.
    Presented ID’s Anjouan (Comoros) Wat san program at the World Water Forum in Kyoto, Japan (March 2003); selected as one of the 10 finalists of the NGO contest.

  • ARCHIMED S.A., multimedia information system software and solution provider, in Poitiers (FRANCE) - Senior Account Executive

    2002 - 2002 Manager of the South-West region office (launching). Main targets: libraries, museums and territorial collectivities.

  • MICROSTRATEGY Inc., business intelligence software & solution provider, in USA - Consulting Manager

    1998 - 2001 Management of a team of production consultants, accounts management, consulting services positioning and sale. Main references: Safeway, Bank of America, Pacific Bell, Chela.
    Started as a production consultant: development of production project(Project Manager), performance of technical audits - main references: Fanny Mae, Cellular One, SmithKline Beecham, Astra Zeneca -; and a member, then Lead of a Customer Technical Support team (Hot-line).

  • The MACAO WATER SUPPLY Co. (S.A.A.M.), drinking water production & distribution, in MACAO (CHINA) - Project Manager

    1996 - 1997 Setup and configuration of the maintenance management software Maximo (YDS) and the network management software Piccolo (Safège).
    Quality Engineer for S.A.A.M. Laboratory’s quality accreditation (by Hong-Kong HOKLAS).
    Production Manager of SAAM’s ultrafiltration plant.

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 1994 - 1995 Water Treatment

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Ales 1991 - 1995 Industrial Environment

