Emmanuel PELLOQUIN

Universal Energy, manufacturer of solar PV products and water heaters, in Nanjing (CHINA) - Production Manager

IER (Bolloré group), provider of ticketing and access control solutions, in Shanghai (CHINA) - China Chief Representative

INITIATIVE DEVELOPPEMENT (ID), French development NGO, in Weining county, Guizhou (CHINA) - China Program Officer

ARCHIMED S.A., multimedia information system software and solution provider, in Poitiers (FRANCE) - Senior Account Executive

MICROSTRATEGY Inc., business intelligence software & solution provider, in USA - Consulting Manager