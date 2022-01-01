Emmanuel PELLOQUIN

Mes compétences :
Brésil
China
Chine
Chinois
Chinois Mandarin
General manager
Hygiène
Macao
Management
Manager
Mandarin
PROGRAMME
Sales
ventes
Entreprises
Universal Energy, manufacturer of solar PV products and water heaters, in Nanjing (CHINA)
- Production Manager
2011 - maintenantManagement of the production plant. Deployment of 5s methodology and set up of lean manufacturing practices.
IER (Bolloré group), provider of ticketing and access control solutions, in Shanghai (CHINA)
- China Chief Representative
2007 - 2010Management and administration of China Representation office (including China technical support and repair center), in a context of importation and just-in-time delivery, B2B setting.
China area business development, definition of commercial
strategy, account management and sales activities (direct/indirect
sales).
INITIATIVE DEVELOPPEMENT (ID), French development NGO, in Weining county, Guizhou (CHINA)
- China Program Officer
2003 - 2007Launching, management and administration of a Water Access and Sanitation (Watsan) rural development program (covering infrastructures such as of drinking water networks, wells, etc.)
Evaluations of ID’s “Water Resources & Sanitation (Wat san)” programs in Haiti and Comoros.
Presented ID’s Anjouan (Comoros) Wat san program at the World Water Forum in Kyoto, Japan (March 2003); selected as one of the 10 finalists of the NGO contest.
ARCHIMED S.A., multimedia information system software and solution provider, in Poitiers (FRANCE)
- Senior Account Executive
2002 - 2002Manager of the South-West region office (launching). Main targets: libraries, museums and territorial collectivities.
MICROSTRATEGY Inc., business intelligence software & solution provider, in USA
- Consulting Manager
1998 - 2001Management of a team of production consultants, accounts management, consulting services positioning and sale. Main references: Safeway, Bank of America, Pacific Bell, Chela.
Started as a production consultant: development of production project(Project Manager), performance of technical audits - main references: Fanny Mae, Cellular One, SmithKline Beecham, Astra Zeneca -; and a member, then Lead of a Customer Technical Support team (Hot-line).
The MACAO WATER SUPPLY Co. (S.A.A.M.), drinking water production & distribution, in MACAO (CHINA)
- Project Manager
1996 - 1997Setup and configuration of the maintenance management software Maximo (YDS) and the network management software Piccolo (Safège).
Quality Engineer for S.A.A.M. Laboratory’s quality accreditation (by Hong-Kong HOKLAS).
Production Manager of SAAM’s ultrafiltration plant.