Emmanuel PERRIET

Success depends on perseverance, adaptability to each new situation and patience. the more our understanding of new technologies increases, the more we become efficient on site during deployment or problem resolution.



As an implementation and support Engineer, my objective is to deploy and maintain mission critical infrastructures, most of time heterogenious and complex where no downtime is eligible, which really makes my job very exciting



My commitment to excellence that puts the bar still very high makes me dedicated to broaden the scope of new experiences in IT like: System, Storage, Virtualization and networks



My scope of work:

- Implementing and maintaining EMC Storage Arrays: VMAX,VNX,VNXe,Clariion,Celerra

- Deployment of Disaster Recovery Solutions: RecoverPoint, MirrorView,Replicator

- Deployment and configuration of VMware vSphere/Redhat Enterprise Virtualization

- Backup software: EMC Networker, CommVault

- Installation, configuration and maintenance of AIX, Redhat and Windows connected to SAN

- Give assistance and validate architectures when working with our pre-sales/sales team

- Help our customers to do the best usage of their deployed technologies according to best practices



Certifications:

EMC VNX Solutions Specialist Version 7.0 (Licence EN2FTKK5M24QSLNR)

EMC Implementation Engineer, RecoverPoint Specialist Version 1.0 (Licence WF2NX0YYGEE4Q59P)

EMC Implementation Engineer, RecoverPoint/ SE Specialist (Licence 4VLESP3QGN1116SN)

EMC RecoverPoint Data Replication and Recovery (Licence CHLET0MQGJ1E11BW)

EMC Information Storage Associate Version 2 (EMCISA) (Licence 4PBET655GJ14269V)

Redhat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) (Licence 111-156-840)

VMware Certified Associate-Data Center Virtualization

VMware Certified Associate-Cloud

VMware Technical Sales Professional



Mes compétences :

Certified EMC VNX Solution Specialist

Certified EMC RecoverPoint Specialist

Certified DELL EM-EMEA

Redhat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA)

VMware Certified Associate-Cloud

Certified EMC RecoverPoint/ SE Specialist

VMware Certified Associate-Data Center Virtualiza

Certfied VMware Technical Sales Professional

Certified EMC Information Storage Associate 2

Certified EMC RecoverPoint Data Replication ...

Linux Redhat

Networker

AIX

Brocade SAN Switchs

Solaris

CISCO MDS

Microsoft Windows Server

SAN/NAS/DAS

VMware ESX