Emmanuel PICHEREAU
Emmanuel PICHEREAU
LONDON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Double Negative
- Digital Compositor
2013 - maintenant
Thor 2
One of us
- Difital Compositor
2012 - 2013
Anna Karenina directed by Joe Wright
Under the skin directed by Jonathan Glazer
Lipsync post
- Digital Compositor
2012 - 2012
MPC (The moving picture compagny) London
- Digital compositor
2011 - 2012
Prometheus directed by Ridley Scott
Sabotage studio
- Digital compositor / On set supervisor
2011 - 2008
Travail sur des pubs, long-metrage, court-metrage, clip en tant que compositor ou superviseur plateau.
Nuke / After Effects / Photoshop
Digital district
- Digital compositor
2011 - 2011
Compositing sur le clip de Justice "Civilization" d' Edouard salier
Space Patrol
- Compositor
2010 - 2010
Compositing sur une publicité pour Nescafe
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ben BRUN
Charlotte POULTIER
Christophe VALLON
Fátima DA COSTA
Grégory SCHLOHA
Guylène MICHAUD
Jerome DERIEN
Laurent FOUR
Nicolas BOUIN
Stephane BEVE