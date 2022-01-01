Emmanuel PONSOT

My main research interest is to understand how the human bain processes dynamic sensory stimuli. In my PhD, I studied the perceptual mechanisms engaged in global loudness computation of time-varying sounds, mostly using psychophysical methods. I was also involved in a collaborative work aiming at better understanding the neural mechanisms underlying the processing of dynamic sounds (e.g. looming / receding) in mice. This combined (i) behavioral measurements (e.g., Go/NoGo tasks), (ii) large-scale neuronal recordings (using two-photon calcium imaging) in awake animals and (iii) modeling.