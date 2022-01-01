Emmanuel POULAIN

I am an experienced Financial Management professional. I am highly skilled in all aspects of financial operations and management, as well as general business operations and investment analysis.



My background in financial management and accounting has provided me with excellent financial and analysis skills necessary to succeed in this fast-paced and intense field (start-up environment). I am adept at implementing and directing financial and accounting operations. My professional background includes overseeing all financial operations for subsidiaries & headquarters companies at international level. I have been previously employed as a Financial Controller for different companies (US, French, Japanese & German organizations) for the last 8 years. My job duties included financial reporting (IFRS/US GAAP), budgeting & forecasting, treasury, cost analysis, internal procedures management. Furthermore, I have managed major finance and accounting projects such as mergers, company restructuring, international tax audit, and accounting system implementation.



I am able to communicate with individuals in all levels of business and management. I am a team player, highly organized and able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously especially in a fast growing environment.