Menu

Emmanuel POULAIN

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

En résumé

I am an experienced Financial Management professional. I am highly skilled in all aspects of financial operations and management, as well as general business operations and investment analysis.

My background in financial management and accounting has provided me with excellent financial and analysis skills necessary to succeed in this fast-paced and intense field (start-up environment). I am adept at implementing and directing financial and accounting operations. My professional background includes overseeing all financial operations for subsidiaries & headquarters companies at international level. I have been previously employed as a Financial Controller for different companies (US, French, Japanese & German organizations) for the last 8 years. My job duties included financial reporting (IFRS/US GAAP), budgeting & forecasting, treasury, cost analysis, internal procedures management. Furthermore, I have managed major finance and accounting projects such as mergers, company restructuring, international tax audit, and accounting system implementation.

I am able to communicate with individuals in all levels of business and management. I am a team player, highly organized and able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously especially in a fast growing environment.

Entreprises

  • Lycèe Français de San Francisco - Chief Financial Officer

    2013 - maintenant

  • CHME, Inc. - Director of Finance

    2010 - 2013

  • SYMRISE - Controller

    Clichy 2009 - 2009 • Managed Finance Department – SAP R3 environment.
    • Ensure Reporting – IAS / IFRS - to the HQ (Germany) by Business Unit (Hyperion Financial Management - HFM).
    • Managed “R&D Tax Credit” project.

  • FUJIFILM Medical Systems France - Controller

    2007 - 2009 • Implementation & Development Finance Dept & Activities from scratch (post-merger environment).
    • Ensure Reporting - US GAAP - to the HQ (Tokyo, Japan) by Business Unit.
    • Implementation & Management Budget Process with Operational Departments.
    • Developed Revenue Recognition Process, Cost Analysis (Gross Margin Focus) & Cash-Flow Management.
    • Established Internal Policies and Procedures in accordance with Group Compliance.
    • Manage Legal & Auditing Activities.

  • ANSWORK - Accounting Manager

    2001 - 2000 • Implemented & Managed the Accounting.
    • Created/Established Annual Opex Budget, Report and Provide Monthly Explanations to the Board.
    • Supported the CFO with Reports for Monthly Shareholders Meetings.
    • Implemented Internal Processes (e.g. purchase order).

  • INTUITIVE SURGICAL - Controller EMEA

    VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2001 - 2007 • Managed European Books - US GAAP - (France & Germany subsidiaries) .
    • Reported, Analyzed & Reconciled Monthly European Activities to the US HQ (Sunnyvale, CA).
    • Established and Managed Annual Operating Budget for EMEA.
    • Support European Sales Team with Report (e.g. revenue analysis, KPI’s, sales commissions).
    • Established and Updated European Corporate Policies and Procedures.
    • Liaison with Auditors, Attorneys for Statutory Reporting & Legal Issues.
    • HR Administration for Europe (France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden & Denmark).
    • Lead Projects:

    o Taxes Refund (VAT) for US HQ on European Territory.
    o Merger Process between 2 European Entities (accounting, social, fiscal and legal).
    o SAP implementation for Europe (Sunnyvale, CA – 1 month).
    o Support FP&A Director for Worldwide Budget Process 2004 (Sunnyvale, CA – 2 months).
    o European Project Owner for SOX compliance set-up (Sunnyvale, CA – 1 month).

  • BT France - Accounting Manager

    Paris 2000 - 2000 • Managed Accounting Books.
    • Established Monthly Reporting to the European HQ in accordance with Group Standards.
    • Improved Internal Reporting Process and Quality Figures Production.

  • GTS - Omnicom - Accounting Manager

    1997 - 2000 • Responsible for Accounting & Consolidation (France, Switzerland, Italy and Spain).
    • Established Monthly Report to the European HQ - US GAAP - (London, UK).
    • Set up Internal Processes and Ensured Compliance with Headquarter Guidelines.

  • C.M.M.A. LLP - Junior Auditor

    1994 - 1997 • Managers’ Assistance during Legal Audit for Quoted Companies (e.g. tourism, carrier).
    • Managed Legal Audit for Non-Quoted Companies (e.g. tourism, communication, and manufacturing).
    • Established Accounting for Small Entities (including Payroll and Legal duties).
    • 2 months mission in Mauritania (Africa) for International Audit on Airline Company.

Formations

Réseau