Emmanuel ROUSSIER

Experienced operational manager, fully dedicated to public and international affairs,

Motivated to further my career from the humanitarian field to a broader political spectrum including peace & state building





• Steady growth over the last 20 years in team and project management (up to 470 staff and 6.8M€) including robust experience in remote control supervision

• Solid operational leadership with strong analytical, reporting, communication & interpersonal skills

• Oversight of human resources, logistics, finance and medical departments

• Wide-ranging proficiency in security management

• Diplomatic & widespread practice in internal and external negotiations in various domains

• Resilient, hard-worker, results-oriented, participative, experienced in working under stress, general background (science & management) and emotional intelligence

• Has worked on 4 continents, with extensive field experience in conflict affected / post-conflict areas

• Eager to learn, open to constructive feedbacks