Emmanuel ROUSSIER

ALMATY

En résumé

Experienced operational manager, fully dedicated to public and international affairs,
Motivated to further my career from the humanitarian field to a broader political spectrum including peace & state building


• Steady growth over the last 20 years in team and project management (up to 470 staff and 6.8M€) including robust experience in remote control supervision
• Solid operational leadership with strong analytical, reporting, communication & interpersonal skills
• Oversight of human resources, logistics, finance and medical departments
• Wide-ranging proficiency in security management
• Diplomatic & widespread practice in internal and external negotiations in various domains
• Resilient, hard-worker, results-oriented, participative, experienced in working under stress, general background (science & management) and emotional intelligence
• Has worked on 4 continents, with extensive field experience in conflict affected / post-conflict areas
• Eager to learn, open to constructive feedbacks

Entreprises

  • United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) - Humanitarian Response Specialist (Region: Eastern Europe and Central Asia)

    2014 - maintenant

  • Médecins sans frontières - Chef de Mission

    Paris 2007 - 2012 Darfur (Sudan), Chad, South-Sudan

  • Handicap International - Chef de Mission

    Lyon 2006 - 2007 Democratic Republic of Congo

  • Premiere Urgence - Chef de Projet

    2005 - 2005 Indonésie

  • CNRS - Ingénieur de recherche

    Paris 2001 - 2002

  • Environmental Tracing Systems - Assistant Project Manager

    2000 - 2000 Ecosse / Scotland, UK

Formations

  • Harvard Kennedy School Of Government (Cambridge Massachusetts)

    Cambridge Massachusetts 2013 - 2014 Mid-Career Master in Public Administration

  • Geneva Center For Security Policy - GCSP (Geneva)

    Geneva 2011 - 2011 New Issues on Security Course

  • INSTITUT BIOFORCE DEVELOPPEMENT CPSI (Venissieux)

    Venissieux 2004 - 2005 GPSI

  • University Of Southampton (Southampton)

    Southampton 1998 - 1999 Master of Science in Oceanography

    Southampton Oceanography Centre

  • Ecole Centrale Marseille

    Marseille 1994 - 1998 Ingénieur de l'Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Physique de Marseille

