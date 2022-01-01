Emmanuel ROUSSIER

Experienced operational manager, fully dedicated to public and international affairs,
Motivated to further my career from the humanitarian field to a broader political spectrum including peace & state building
• Steady growth over the last 20 years in team and project management (up to 470 staff and 6.8M€) including robust experience in remote control supervision
• Solid operational leadership with strong analytical, reporting, communication & interpersonal skills
• Oversight of human resources, logistics, finance and medical departments
• Wide-ranging proficiency in security management
• Diplomatic & widespread practice in internal and external negotiations in various domains
• Resilient, hard-worker, results-oriented, participative, experienced in working under stress, general background (science & management) and emotional intelligence
• Has worked on 4 continents, with extensive field experience in conflict affected / post-conflict areas
• Eager to learn, open to constructive feedbacks