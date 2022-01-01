Menu

Emmanuel SIGO

LIBREVILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Humaniste

Entreprises

  • AFFINITES McCANN ERICKSON (Gabon) - Responsable des Ressources Humaines

    2012 - maintenant

  • COMAFI Gabon - Comptable

    2009 - 2012

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau