Emmanuel TANCREZ

BETHUNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Autonome
Esprit de synthese
Rigoureux
Windows 8.1
Protocole TCP/IP
GLPI
Windows Seven Pro
Organisé
Symantec Endpoint Protection
Teamviewer
windows 8.1 RT
Tablette Surface RT
Microsoft Office 2010
Altiris Client Management Suite 6.9
Smartphone Android
Tablette iPad
Télécommunications
Microsoft Office 2003
Windows XP Pro
Windows server 2003
WiFi
Windows server 2008 R2
Tablette Galaxy Note 10.1
PC Anywhere
Réseaux LAN
VoIP
Bon contact avec les utilisateurs
VMware

Entreprises

  • Niedax France - Technicien Informatique

    BETHUNE 2012 - 2014 Gestion : des serveurs, des profils utilisateurs dans l'AD, des droits d'accès au réseau et aux fichiers
    Installation des postes de travail et maintenance sur site et à distance (250 postes sur 8 sites)
    Travail sous OS Windows server 2003 et 2008 R2, Windows XP et Seven
    Aide aux utilisateurs
    Contrôle du fonctionnement des sauvegardes (ArcServe)
    Utilisation de logiciels de virtualisation (VMware), de contrôle à distance (Teamviewer, PC Anywhere), de déploiement et gestion de parc (Altiris), de suite bureautique (Office 2010)
    Gestion de la flotte de mobiles fonctionnant sous Android

  • Euro Télécom Services - Technicien intégrateur en téléphonie

    2005 - 2012 Installation de système PABX (centrale téléphonique)
    Formation des utilisateurs
    Maintenance sur site et en télémaintenance
    Installation et maintenance de réseaux LAN (filaire, WiFi)

  • SADE - Technicien de maintenance en télécommunications

    Paris 2001 - 2005 Dépannages du matériel TV et Internet de la société Numéricable chez les abonnés et interventions dans les armoires de distribution.
    Installations des terminaux numérique et des modems WiFi.

  • Electronique Diffusion - Préparateur de commandes

    2000 - 2001 Préparation des commandes de composants électronique pour le secteur scolaire.

Formations

  • CESI Nord TSMSI (Arras)

    Arras 2012 - 2014 Obtenu

    Niveau BAC +2 - Formation en alternance
    Titre professionnel niveau III - enregistré au RNCP

  • Lycée Gustave Eiffel (Armentieres)

    Armentieres 1996 - 1999 Non obtenu

  • Lycée Cesar Baggio

    Lille 1994 - 1996 Obtenu

  • Lycée Cesar Baggio

    Lille 1992 - 1994 Obtenu

