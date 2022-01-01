Emmanuel TANCREZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Bassée dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mes compétences :
Autonome
Esprit de synthese
Rigoureux
Windows 8.1
Protocole TCP/IP
GLPI
Windows Seven Pro
Organisé
Symantec Endpoint Protection
Teamviewer
windows 8.1 RT
Tablette Surface RT
Microsoft Office 2010
Altiris Client Management Suite 6.9
Smartphone Android
Tablette iPad
Télécommunications
Microsoft Office 2003
Windows XP Pro
Windows server 2003
WiFi
Windows server 2008 R2
Tablette Galaxy Note 10.1
PC Anywhere
Réseaux LAN
VoIP
Bon contact avec les utilisateurs
VMware