Emmanuel TCHUMMOGNI

DOUALA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Oracle
WinDev
SQL
DBase
Sage Accounting Software
Oracle Discoverer 2000
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Access
WebDev
Visual Basic
Visual Adelia
UML/OMT
Personal Home Page
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle Developer 2000
Oracle DBA
Oracle 9i
Navision
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft .NET Technology
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
JavaScript
Internet
IBM Hardware
HTML
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Drupal
Domain Name Server Protocol
Delphi
DB2
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • MARINE MAGISTRALE - Responsable Informatique & Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    2012 - maintenant Développement des outils d'aide à la décision (Oracle Discoverer)

    - Gestionnaire de parc micro-informatique

    - Gestionnaire de parc véhicule (+de 45 camions et autres engins)

    - Support micro-informatique (Gestion des incidents avec GLPI)

    - Administrateur de messagerie

    - Propose aux décideurs des solutions techniquement et financièrement valides lors des évolutions du système

    informatique

    - Mise en place d'un environnement Internet dédié en partenariat avec les fournisseurs d'accès internet

    - Développement des applications métiers

    - Assistance produits SAGE(Paie, compta)

  • GRID ENGENEERING - Consultant

    2011 - 2012 Projet logiciel de transfert d'argent (Express Union)

    - Logiciel bancaire

    - Intranet, centre de documentation de la CVUC, financé par le coopération Française,GIZ

    - Cahier de charge mise en place intranet Direction des Douanes

    - Implémentation logiciel de gestion de parc informatique et de servicedesk(GLPI)

    - Etude et Développement d'une application de communication automatisée et personnalisée par SMS(Mobile)

    avec Windev

    - Assistance aux utilisateurs pour la restitution des données de DELTA PAIE, COMPTA ET APPRO avec SQL.

    Et import des résultats sur Excel.

  • MATLOG INFORMATIQUE - Intégrateur de solutions informatiques & Responsable Informatique

    2009 - 2010 Responsable Informatique

    - Assure le fonctionnement des systèmes et réseaux des différents clients

    - Installe et met à jour des programmes informatiques (étude, réalisation, installation, maintenance).

    - Etudie la faisabilité des projets d'amélioration des réseaux et systèmes sur demande ou d'initiative.

    - Assiste les utilisateurs et les équipes chargées de l'exploitation.

    - Etudie, conseille et propose des choix de matériels et logiciels.

    - Veille à l'évolution technologique des réseaux.

    - Mise à jour de la documentation technique des différents clients.

    - Etude et mis en place la messagerie Internet chez les clients.

    - Assure une fonction d'encadrement d'équipe.

    - Mise en place de la messagerie interne (Lotus Note, Outlook, etc...) chez les différents clients

    - Installation des systèmes de sécurités (Contrôle d'accès et gestion de temps)

    [Code à barre, Carte à puce et Biométrie]

    SYNEL,FALCON (Orange Cameroun, Total, PMUC, Mayor, etc)

    PRIMION (Caisse Autonome d'amortissement, MINCOMMERCE, GUCE, etc)

    Bonne connaissance des cartes à puce et leurs applications

  • CAMRAIL - Chef Service Etudes et Développement

    Paris 2002 - 2008 Etude et Développement d'une application de maintenance assistée par Ordinateur avec Windev 10-Oracle

    - Etude et Développement d'une application de Simulateur de la capacité de production) avec Windev-Oracle

    - Mise en place d'intranet avec WEBDEV

    - Participation à l'installation et configuration du réseau informatique National (Douala - NGAOUNDERE)

    - Installation (en tant que participant) du serveur de messagerie Domino Lotus CAMRAIL

    - Ressortir le modèle de données d'un SGBD sous DBASE, Implanter ce modèle de données sous Oracle,

    Développer un script d'import de données de DBASE vers Oracle, DBASE vers Hyperfile(Windev),Ecrire la

    documentation du système, effectuer la formation des utilisateurs

    - Mise en place des outils d'aide à la décision (SQL, PL/SQL, Oracle discoverer, etc)

    - Exploitation des données avec discoverer

    - Développement d'une application de gestion des caisses et Dépenses des différentes coordinations

  • ICCNET - Technicien réseaux et système

    2001 - 2001 Installation des connexions Wireless, et RTC en clientèle

Formations

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DES SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES ET COMMERCIALES (ESSEC) (Douala)

    Douala 2012 - 2013 MBA(Master of Business Administration)

  • Université De Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2011 - 2011 Licence Professionnelle

  • Institut Universitaire De Technologie De Douala IUT de Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2002 - 2004 DUT

  • Lycée D'Oyack De Douala (Douala)

    Douala 1997 - 1997 BAC C

Réseau