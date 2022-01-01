Emmanuel THIERRY

Experienced consultant and auditor for international firms in Europe, the US and Asia



In Tokyo, role includes:

- support audit and advisory practice of Mazars in Japan

- business development towards international firms established in Japan

- regional (AsiaPac) coordination of Mazars Banking Practice







---------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Specialties: Significant credentials in the following industries:

 Financial services

 Food & drinks / luxury goods

 Technology / aeronautics

 Manufacturing and distribution

 Real estate



Expertise areas:

 Accounting, auditing and financial reporting under IFRS and US GAAP,

 Project management,

 Risk management and valuation matters,

 Transaction services / due diligence,

 Regulatory matters, notably Basel II, SOX

 French and German Desk