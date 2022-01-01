Emmanuel THIERRY

Experienced consultant and auditor for international firms in Europe, the US and Asia
In Tokyo, role includes:
- support audit and advisory practice of Mazars in Japan
- business development towards international firms established in Japan
- regional (AsiaPac) coordination of Mazars Banking Practice
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Specialties: Significant credentials in the following industries:
Financial services
Food & drinks / luxury goods
Technology / aeronautics
Manufacturing and distribution
Real estate
Expertise areas:
Accounting, auditing and financial reporting under IFRS and US GAAP,
Project management,
Risk management and valuation matters,
Transaction services / due diligence,
Regulatory matters, notably Basel II, SOX
French and German Desk