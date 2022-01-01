Menu

Emmanuel THIERRY

TOKYO

En résumé

Experienced consultant and auditor for international firms in Europe, the US and Asia

In Tokyo, role includes:
- support audit and advisory practice of Mazars in Japan
- business development towards international firms established in Japan
- regional (AsiaPac) coordination of Mazars Banking Practice



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Specialties: Significant credentials in the following industries:
 Financial services
 Food & drinks / luxury goods
 Technology / aeronautics
 Manufacturing and distribution
 Real estate

Expertise areas:
 Accounting, auditing and financial reporting under IFRS and US GAAP,
 Project management,
 Risk management and valuation matters,
 Transaction services / due diligence,
 Regulatory matters, notably Basel II, SOX
 French and German Desk

Entreprises

  • Mazars Japan - Partner

    2012 - maintenant

  • Mazars New York - Senior-Manager

    Paris La Défense 2005 - 2011 - Audit Services for large international financial services and manufacturing companies

    - Advisory services for investment banks (risk management, project management, internal audit, financial reporting, assistance to integration, etc.)

    - Transaction services for due diligence procedures on large crossborder transactions for clients

    - Internal initiatives for the Mazars banking practice, German Desk and IFRS trainings

  • Mazars Paris - Senior

    Paris La Défense 2002 - 2005 Audit de grands groupes francais en banque et immobilier
    Conseil sur des projets SOX et Bale II

Formations

  • Certified Public Accountant [CPA] From AICPA, USA (Virginia)

    Virginia 2008 - 2008 Certified Public Accountant (CPA) - USA

  • Universität Leipzig (Leipzig)

    Leipzig 1998 - 1999 Politikwissenschaft

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques

    Paris 1997 - 2002 Master Finance

