Emmanuel VANDERMARCQ

Mes compétences :
management & gestion
marketing: études, stratégie
marketing services et produits
communication interne
communication de crise
communication externe & RP
Entreprises
Chubb France
- Directeur Ventes et Marketing
CERGY 2015 - maintenantNational Key Accounts
Management of the key accounts team (12)
Definition of strategy for development, pricing & share of wallet improvement.
Sales
Sales support to a team of 350 sales reps on the french territory
Motivation of the team, sales Tools, training, best practices sharing, sales incentive schemes & challenges...
Marketing
Management of the products & services marketing team (15)
Service innovation: new contracts, customer experience, market feedback
New products: products launches, marketing material, training
Strategy
Key verticals, segment analysis, potential
Company organizational changes programs
P&L management
Direct responsability over several P&Ls in the company including export, distribution & training
Chubb France
- Communications and marketing director
CERGY 2010 - 2015Internal and external Communications
New products launches
Sales and marketing training
Restructuring projects
Management of P&L
tréma management
SICLI
- DIRECTEUR MARKETING ET COMMUNICATION
2005 - 2010Politique marketing
Lancement de nouveaux produits et services
Norisko Dekra
- Responsable communication
2004 - 2005Gestion de la communication interne et externe
Management d'une équipe de 5 collaborateurs
Norisko
- Chef de projet
Trappes2002 - 2004Définition cahier des charges, appel d'offres, suivi de la réalisation et lancement de 5 Sites web metiersb(recrutement. Formation, corporate. Extranet, marchand)
Norisko
- Charge d'affaires grands comptes
Trappes1995 - 1998Développement d'un portefeuille de clients grands comptes
Prospection
Gestion de portefeuille
Suivi technique
Marketing direct