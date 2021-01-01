Menu

Emmanuel VANDERMARCQ

CERGY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
management & gestion
marketing: études, stratégie
marketing services et produits
communication interne
communication de crise
communication externe & RP

Entreprises

  • Chubb France - Directeur Ventes et Marketing

    CERGY 2015 - maintenant National Key Accounts
    Management of the key accounts team (12)
    Definition of strategy for development, pricing & share of wallet improvement.

    Sales
    Sales support to a team of 350 sales reps on the french territory
    Motivation of the team, sales Tools, training, best practices sharing, sales incentive schemes & challenges...

    Marketing
    Management of the products & services marketing team (15)
    Service innovation: new contracts, customer experience, market feedback
    New products: products launches, marketing material, training

    Strategy
    Key verticals, segment analysis, potential
    Company organizational changes programs

    P&L management
    Direct responsability over several P&Ls in the company including export, distribution & training

  • Chubb France - Communications and marketing director

    CERGY 2010 - 2015 Internal and external Communications
    New products launches
    Sales and marketing training
    Restructuring projects
    Management of P&L
    tréma management

  • SICLI - DIRECTEUR MARKETING ET COMMUNICATION

    2005 - 2010 Politique marketing
    Lancement de nouveaux produits et services

  • Norisko Dekra - Responsable communication

    2004 - 2005 Gestion de la communication interne et externe
    Management d'une équipe de 5 collaborateurs

  • Norisko - Chef de projet

    Trappes 2002 - 2004 Définition cahier des charges, appel d'offres, suivi de la réalisation et lancement de 5 Sites web metiersb(recrutement. Formation, corporate. Extranet, marchand)

  • Norisko - Charge d'affaires grands comptes

    Trappes 1995 - 1998 Développement d'un portefeuille de clients grands comptes
    Prospection
    Gestion de portefeuille
    Suivi technique
    Marketing direct

Formations

  • Temple University T.U (Philadelphia)

    Philadelphia 1991 - 1994 Marketing

    Master in Business Administration

Réseau