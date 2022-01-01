Menu

Er. Nikkesh NEEL

En résumé

Significant exposure in design, development, implementation and delivery of complex projects and high performance solutions. Proven entrepreneurial exposure in managing sales & service operations, functioning as ERP Functional & Implementation Consultant. Well versed in various aspects of ERP Management, EDP & MIS management, ERP Implementation, Cloud computing, Domain Registration, web hosting solutions, web application design, web development solutions.

Mes compétences :
Sales
Vendor management
ERP implementation
ERP Functional consultant
Hardware & networking
System securities
Mailing server
IT stragies & planing
Program management

Entreprises

  • M/s Lavanya Incorporation - Head ( Sales & Services )

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • Sikkim Manipal University

    2000 - 2004 B.Sc( IT)

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel