Eric OUDART
Eric OUDART
ROYAN
En résumé
Formateur commande automatique régional
Entreprises
LIDL
- Chef magasin
2000 - maintenant
Formations
IPC - GROUPE ESC PAU
Pau
1994 - 1995
DUT
Réseau
Julien OUDART
Philippe LAMAS
Soraya RAVATE
