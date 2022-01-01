Retail
Eric SAUNER
Eric SAUNER
RUEIL MALMAISON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cofiroute
RUEIL MALMAISON
maintenant
Groupe EGIS
maintenant
Egis
Guyancourt
maintenant
VINCI Autorutes - Reseau Cofiroute
- Directeur Operationnel
2016 - maintenant
Cofiroute - Vinci Autoroutes
- Directeur Adjoint en charge de la Direction Opérationnelle Tours
RUEIL MALMAISON
2015 - 2016
VINCI AUTOROUTES - COFIROUTE
- Adjoint au directeur du Département Etudes et Travaux d'Infrastructures
2010 - 2015
GINGER ENVIRONNEMENT ET INFRASTRUCTURES
- Responsable de pôle
2008 - 2010
ACOUSTB
- Directeur général
Saint-Martin-d'Hères
2004 - 2008
Formations
Institut D'Aménagement Et D'Urbanisme De Lille, ENVAR
Lille
1989 - 1992
