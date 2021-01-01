Eric THUILLARD

Senior Sales Manager (team management)



- Executive MBA (HEC Lausanne/SDA Bocconi), Licence mktg (HEC Geneva), Master MSEE (EPF Lausanne).

- 20-year multi-management experience within international companies in multi-cultural teams, including:

--- 12+ years in Team Management, Key Account Management and Sales/Business Development, mainly in B2B.

--- 7+ years in Product Marketing Management, principally for B2B.

--- 10+ years in Projects Management in micro-technology and electronics.



- 8-year foreign experience: multi-language (English, German (and French)) and multi-culture.



- Highly educated in Project and Product Management, Strategy and Sales/Bus Dev.



- Strong experience in events organization, PR, networking and partnerships/sponsoring.



- Soft-skills: Big-picture & out-of-the-box thinking, customers & results orientation, leadership, risk management. Interaction & communication, active listening and empathy. Fast-thinking , proactivity, creativity, resilience.



Direct phone: +41 76 777 33 27



Mes compétences :

Business Intelligence

Business Development

Sales

Coordination de projets

Direction de projet

Gestion de produit

Account management

Management

Management commercial