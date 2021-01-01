Menu

Eric THUILLARD

DAILLENS

En résumé

Senior Sales Manager (team management)

- Executive MBA (HEC Lausanne/SDA Bocconi), Licence mktg (HEC Geneva), Master MSEE (EPF Lausanne).
- 20-year multi-management experience within international companies in multi-cultural teams, including:
--- 12+ years in Team Management, Key Account Management and Sales/Business Development, mainly in B2B.
--- 7+ years in Product Marketing Management, principally for B2B.
--- 10+ years in Projects Management in micro-technology and electronics.

- 8-year foreign experience: multi-language (English, German (and French)) and multi-culture.

- Highly educated in Project and Product Management, Strategy and Sales/Bus Dev.

- Strong experience in events organization, PR, networking and partnerships/sponsoring.

- Soft-skills: Big-picture & out-of-the-box thinking, customers & results orientation, leadership, risk management. Interaction & communication, active listening and empathy. Fast-thinking , proactivity, creativity, resilience.

Direct phone: +41 76 777 33 27

Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Business Development
Sales
Coordination de projets
Direction de projet
Gestion de produit
Account management
Management
Management commercial

Entreprises

  • Sunrise Communications AG - Senior Sales Manager

    2016 - maintenant Senior Sales (Team) Manager. B2B
    Member of the Sunrise Leadership Team
    Head of the team in charge of the Large Corporate Accounts (West Switzerland):

    The team focuses on Business Development (new acquisitions, partnerships), Key Accounts Management and Service Management.
    It provides a full pallet of tailor-made ICT (Information & Communications Technologies) products & services:
    - Carrier (Mobile, Fixnet Voice, Fixnet Internet, Fixnet Data, M2M, Hosting, ...)
    - Integration (Unified Communications, IP networks, Enterprise Data Center, Security, Videoconf Systems, ...)

  • Orange - Sales Manager B2B

    Paris 2012 - 2016 Sales (Team) Manager.

    Head of the team in charge of SMEs of West Switzerland:

    Provided fixed and mobile telecommunication solutions as well as DSL and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) technologies. Accounts Management and Business Development (new acquisitions, partnerships); Indirect Channels' management as well. New projects and products development & implementation.

  • SenseFly - Business Development and Product Marketing Management

    2010 - 2012 Business development, Coaching in marketing and strategy.

  • NagraID-Kudelski Group - Business Development Manager

    2006 - 2010 Business development, sales and business intelligence. Primarily focus on Swiss governmental entities, institutions and companies, then European potential strategic partners/customers.

    Expert in smartcards/electronic-embedded cards. Building up new products & solutions, business and strategic networks in Switzerland and Europe.

    Project Management of company presentations in major professional events and for Marketing/Sales associations (stands, multimedia trailers, speeches,…)

Formations

  • HEC Université De Lausanne HEC (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2010 - 2011 Executive MBA in Corporate Finance and Management (part time)

  • HEC Université De Lausanne (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2002 - 2003 Postgrade en Marketing Management

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1991 - 1997 Techniques de production / Génie Médical

