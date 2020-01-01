Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Eric VANDERSCHOOTEN
Eric VANDERSCHOOTEN
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COFIDIS
- Chef de Service Organisation
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2011 - maintenant
LOGICA
- Consultant (fonctionnel, AMOA)
COMPIEGNE
2007 - 2011
SI3SI
- Responsable de domaine études informatiques
2005 - 2006
BECQUET
- Responsable des études informatiques
2001 - 2005
COFIDIS
- Concepteur - Consultant
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1999 - 2001
ATOS
- Chef de projet
Bezons
1994 - 1999
Formations
Université Lille Polytech'Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1989 - 1992
Informatique Mesure Automatique opt Electronique de puissance