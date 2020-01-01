Menu

Eric VANDERSCHOOTEN

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • COFIDIS - Chef de Service Organisation

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - maintenant

  • LOGICA - Consultant (fonctionnel, AMOA)

    COMPIEGNE 2007 - 2011

  • SI3SI - Responsable de domaine études informatiques

    2005 - 2006

  • BECQUET - Responsable des études informatiques

    2001 - 2005

  • COFIDIS - Concepteur - Consultant

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1999 - 2001

  • ATOS - Chef de projet

    Bezons 1994 - 1999

Formations