Erik GESLIN

Ive worked within the games industry and science virtual realty for over 18 years, and have a wealth of experience covering all aspects of development and publishing video games and virtual reality for entertainment.
- Cross experience (Video game Project Manager (Agile Scrum Method), Creative Director and science Ph.D on emotion in real time 3D)
- Strong leadership skills with management through influence and collaboration
- Able to extract a long term vision and roadmaps from a set of gameplay and innovations
- Strong architecture skills and out of the box thinking, give concrete solutions from high-level concepts
- Recognised as a strong individual performer, as well as a focused creative director (Strong skill, Art, modelling, texturing)
- Developing, using and teaching deep game design methodology that are able to guaranty gameplay quality in any kind of projects
Ph D ParisTech ENSAM University. Thema : Process of Induction of emotions in virtual environment and video game.
Scientific coordinator Ubisoft / Laval University, UX consultant FRIMA (FATED VR Video Game )
Director of studies in UCO L3Di University
International lecturer on emotion in video game design ENSAM University Paris, Ritsumeïkan University Kyoto, NIFFF Imagine The Future Switzerland 2015, SIggraph ASIA Singapour.
I have had the Best papper award ACM Siggraph San Diego 2007 for a paper on WiiMotion with Prof A. Shiraï (IT University Kanagawa Japan)
Courses presentation on: Emotion of basics and complex emotions in Video Game and Virtual reality at ACM Siggraph ASIA Singapour 2012
Skills :
Video Games designer
UX
Affective computing
Emotions Designer
Augmented Realty
Project managing
Virtual reality
3D
Real time Lighting
Art director
Graphic designer
Creative Director
Agile Scrum Method