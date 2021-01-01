Erik GESLIN

Ive worked within the games industry and science virtual realty for over 18 years, and have a wealth of experience covering all aspects of development and publishing video games and virtual reality for entertainment.



- Cross experience (Video game Project Manager (Agile Scrum Method), Creative Director and science Ph.D on emotion in real time 3D)

- Strong leadership skills with management through influence and collaboration

- Able to extract a long term vision and roadmaps from a set of gameplay and innovations

- Strong architecture skills and out of the box thinking, give concrete solutions from high-level concepts

- Recognised as a strong individual performer, as well as a focused creative director (Strong skill, Art, modelling, texturing)

- Developing, using and teaching deep game design methodology that are able to guaranty gameplay quality in any kind of projects



Ph D ParisTech ENSAM University. Thema : Process of Induction of emotions in virtual environment and video game.

Scientific coordinator Ubisoft / Laval University, UX consultant FRIMA (FATED VR Video Game )

Director of studies in UCO L3Di University

International lecturer on emotion in video game design ENSAM University Paris, Ritsumeïkan University Kyoto, NIFFF Imagine The Future Switzerland 2015, SIggraph ASIA Singapour.

I have had the Best papper award ACM Siggraph San Diego 2007 for a paper on WiiMotion with Prof A. Shiraï (IT University Kanagawa Japan)

Courses presentation on: Emotion of basics and complex emotions in Video Game and Virtual reality at ACM Siggraph ASIA Singapour 2012



Skills :

Video Games designer

UX

Affective computing

Emotions Designer

Augmented Realty

Project managing

Virtual reality

3D

Real time Lighting

Art director

Graphic designer

Creative Director

Agile Scrum Method