Erik GESLIN

En résumé

Ive worked within the games industry and science virtual realty for over 18 years, and have a wealth of experience covering all aspects of development and publishing video games and virtual reality for entertainment.

- Cross experience (Video game Project Manager (Agile Scrum Method), Creative Director and science Ph.D on emotion in real time 3D)
- Strong leadership skills with management through influence and collaboration
- Able to extract a long term vision and roadmaps from a set of gameplay and innovations
- Strong architecture skills and out of the box thinking, give concrete solutions from high-level concepts
- Recognised as a strong individual performer, as well as a focused creative director (Strong skill, Art, modelling, texturing)
- Developing, using and teaching deep game design methodology that are able to guaranty gameplay quality in any kind of projects

Ph D ParisTech ENSAM University. Thema : Process of Induction of emotions in virtual environment and video game.
Scientific coordinator Ubisoft / Laval University, UX consultant FRIMA (FATED VR Video Game )
Director of studies in UCO L3Di University
International lecturer on emotion in video game design ENSAM University Paris, Ritsumeïkan University Kyoto, NIFFF Imagine The Future Switzerland 2015, SIggraph ASIA Singapour.
I have had the Best papper award ACM Siggraph San Diego 2007 for a paper on WiiMotion with Prof A. Shiraï (IT University Kanagawa Japan)
Courses presentation on: Emotion of basics and complex emotions in Video Game and Virtual reality at ACM Siggraph ASIA Singapour 2012

Skills :
Video Games designer
UX
Affective computing
Emotions Designer
Augmented Realty
Project managing
Virtual reality
3D
Real time Lighting
Art director
Graphic designer
Creative Director
Agile Scrum Method

  • Noroff University - Associate professor

    Autre | Kristiansand Norway 2021 - maintenant

  • Arts et Métiers ParisTech - Associate Professor UX emotions and Game Design

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Actually Lecturer and Director Studies at UCO University in the field of UX and Game Design, and Associate Professor in ENSAM ParisTech University on UX Emotions design research.

  • FRIMA Video Game Canada - UX and Emotion Design Consultant

    2014 - maintenant Currently working as an external consultant on "Fated" new VR HMD Video Game project with a passionate team.

    Enhancing UX and emotional feelings.

    Character Design Morpho-Physiologic Analysis
    Color Scripting Analysis
    Emotions Scripting Analysis
    Pace Scripting and Flow Zone Analysis
    Motion Sickness Virtual Reality HMD Analysis

  • Ubisoft Entertainment - Coordinateur de recherche entre Ubisoft et Université Laval Canada

    Rennes 2013 - 2014 Recherche en affective computing. Émotions Induction in vidéo Game. Projet FUNii (Assassin's Creed Série, Might and Magic RD

  • Université Laval & Ubisoft Canada - Chercheur en psychologie, neurosciences , affective Gaming

    2013 - 2014 Coordinateur de recherche sur le projet FUNii interactives intelligence. Série Assassin's Creed. Recherche affective computing Fun Factor sur Might an Magic.

  • ACM Siggraph ASIA Singapour - Courses Lecturer on emotion induction in Video game and Virtual Reality

    2012 - 2012 Sélectionné à ACM Siggraph Singapour 2012 pour donner un cours conférence, sur les problématiques d'inductions d'émotions basiques et complexes dans le jeu vidéo et la réalité virtuelle.

  • Raingraph Tokyo - Directeur artistique / Vehicle Designer

    2007 - 2007 Conception design et réalisation des véhicules du jeu AceSpeeder II pour la société de jeu vidéo Raingraph Tokyo

  • Leon Brothers - CEO / Directeur de production / Directeur Artistique

    2007 - 2009 Directeur de production et directeur artistique dans le domaine du jeu vidéo.
    game producer methode Agile Scrum
    developpement des jeux :
    Smashingtoys distribution Valve Steam
    Dragon's connection
    Dia de los muertos

  • ESCIN ISM UCO - Cadre enseignant Directeur des études

    2006 - 2013 Direction des études, Licence 3D temps réel, BTS communication visuel option multimédia au sein de l'ESCIN (Ecole Supérieure de Création Interactive Numérique).

    Cette licence forme les futurs infographistes des métiers de la réalité virtuelle (simulateur industriel, plateforme ludique pour parcs à thème, reconstitution 3D tps réel pour le patrimoine, Serious game, jeu vidéo, etc.)


    Conférences "Processus d'induction d'émotions dans les mondes virtuel et le jeu vidéo" en Europe, mais aussi au Japon à Kyoto pour l'Université Ritsumeïkan IT Tokyo, et au Canada. Je donne chaque années des cours a l'Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers ENSAM sur le même sujet.

  • DCN / Clarté - Conseil Audit

    2006 - 2006 Mission de conseil en technologie de la réalité virtuelle pour la réalisation d'une application militaire maritime DCN / Clarté

  • Nautilus - Directeur de production / Directeur Artistique

    Saint-Denis, La Réunion 2002 - 2006 Conception réalisation d'application de réalité virtuelle, pour l'entertainment, la simulation militaire ou industrielle.
    Suivi de production, gestion des équipes de développement.
    Clients :
    AREVA
    THALES SATMOVE
    KLASS International
    RENAULT AG
    ONERA

  • Parx informatique - Directeur artistique

    2000 - 2001 Direction artistique / société de production multimédia et internet

  • Lankhör / Titus / Microïd - Infographiste Jeu vidéo

    1992 - 1998 développement des graphismes sprites en pixel art des jeux Rody et mastico, Duggles, Europa, Blues B...

