Erin DOUGHTIE

Dynamic American citizen, leader with a decade of experience in commercial product development, public relations, R&D, marketing & continuous improvement. Strong strategic capability to drive innovative solutions for wicked problems. Highly skilled at managing complex information networks, communications and market development in North America, Europe, Middle East North America and Sub-Saharan Africa. Values-driven leader with high accountability and a passion for continuous learning.



Clifton Strengths: Strategic, Deliberative, Analytical, Individualization, Learner





Skills



- Creation & optimization of strategic processes for whole product lifecycles

-Collaboration & negotiation with stakeholders

- Experience living & working on 3 continents, basics in French & Spanish

-Market development, supply chain management, operations, & stewarding

budgets

-Portfolio management, demand planning & campaign development

-Leading organizational change initiatives & process improvements

-Mentoring & developing human capital via 360-feedback & continuous performance improvement processes

-Knowledge & training of OSHA safety standards and regulations for general industry

- Highly experienced with MS Office Suite & MS Project; experience with data visualization tools, QuickBooks, JMP, R, ArcMap & other proprietary software

-Communication skills for internal & external marketing campaign