Erin DOUGHTIE

  • Syngenta Vegetables Seeds
  • Americas Regional Portfolio Lead - Watermelon

Woodland - California

En résumé

Dynamic American citizen, leader with a decade of experience in commercial product development, public relations, R&D, marketing & continuous improvement. Strong strategic capability to drive innovative solutions for wicked problems. Highly skilled at managing complex information networks, communications and market development in North America, Europe, Middle East North America and Sub-Saharan Africa. Values-driven leader with high accountability and a passion for continuous learning.

Clifton Strengths: Strategic, Deliberative, Analytical, Individualization, Learner


Skills

- Creation & optimization of strategic processes for whole product lifecycles
-Collaboration & negotiation with stakeholders
- Experience living & working on 3 continents, basics in French & Spanish
-Market development, supply chain management, operations, & stewarding
budgets
-Portfolio management, demand planning & campaign development
-Leading organizational change initiatives & process improvements
-Mentoring & developing human capital via 360-feedback & continuous performance improvement processes
-Knowledge & training of OSHA safety standards and regulations for general industry
- Highly experienced with MS Office Suite & MS Project; experience with data visualization tools, QuickBooks, JMP, R, ArcMap & other proprietary software
-Communication skills for internal & external marketing campaign

Entreprises

  • Syngenta Vegetables Seeds - Americas Regional Portfolio Lead - Watermelon

    Marketing | Woodland - California 2021 - maintenant End to End Portfolio Management of c.a. $70 million of watermelon crop portfolio for NAFTA/LATAM. Stewardship of breeding pipeline and commercial advancement decisions in leading cross functional teams (R&D, country product managers, registration, production and supply...)
    Sales demand forecasting, inventory policy, product lifecycle management, top line growth and profit target.
    Develop years business plan and regional crop strategy in line with the global one.

  • HM.Clause/Limagrain - Product Development Specialist

    Commercial | Asheville, NC 2019 - 2020 Responsible for trialing commercial & pre-commercial vegetable varieties in 10 crops with growers in the southeastern United States. Activities included trial design, planting, evaluation, data analytics and reporting. Grower collaboration. Development of a standardized trial evaluation protocol for the Southeastern US Sales Team. Primary responsibility in NC, SC, VA, GA, TN, AL, MS, AR.

  • Hazera Seeds/Limagrain - USA R&D Operations Manager

    Technique | Fresno, CA February 2020 2019 - 2020 R&D trialing operations management for US/Canadian vegetable crop portfolio. Management of onion breeding station & execution of national breeding trial program for all crops. Responsible for seed production & supply chain for short day onion program. Led change management projects including facilities improvements, development of an improved data capture & planning tool, global seed production alignment & implementation of new safety training program.R&D Operations Strategic master plan accountability.

  • Deseret Farms of California - Orchard Agronomist Manager

    Production | AgReserves - Chico 2018 - 2019 Managing new orchard development and production of walnuts, almonds and prunes for 20,000-acre agribusiness operation. Responsible for below-ground preparation for planting, irrigation design & installation, GPS surveying, tillage & fumigation. Managed multiple projects with budgets exceeding $10 million.

  • University Of Florida - Doctoral Agronomy Graduate Research Assistant

    Technique | Gainesville - Florida 2016 - 2017 Field & lab-based experiments with sunflower, peanut, maize, sesame, wheat & canola. Collection of crop physiology data including gas exchange, florescence, LAI, root data with minirhizotrons, sap flow, NDVI and running VRI irrigation systems. Management of multiple projects at multiple UF research stations. Grant writing, statistical analysis, data management & field plot design. Public speaking including teaching, conferences & symposiums. Project course experience with Syngenta analyzing fungicide efficacy in horticultural crops.

  • Real IPM BioBest - Biocontrol /Integrated Pest Management operator (Internship Master program thesis)

    Thika, Kenya 2016 - maintenant Conducted biopesticide trials using proprietary strains of Trichoderma, Bacillus subtilis, predatory mites & other biocontrol products on field & greenhouse horticultural crops. Evaluated supply-chain logistics for product delivery to greenhouse and field-based Dutch & Kenyan growers operating in East Africa. Helped to build business partnerships with local agricultural suppliers and agricultural extension officials. Gained experience with tomato, peppers, onions, sweet potato, snap beans & peas, soybean, passion fruit, bananas, coffee & fresh cut flowers.

  • Atlanta Community Food Bank - Community Gardens Program Coordinator

    Technique | Atlanta- Georgia 2014 - 2015 Provided agricultural extension services to Metro Atlanta urban agriculture projects. Coordinated organic nutrient and pest management for 315 urban farms covering a wide variety of horticultural & agronomic crops in low-income areas of Atlanta, Georgia. Administered Plant a Row for the Hungry farm-to-fork vegetable & fruit donation program.

  • Atlanta Botanical Garden - Operations Manager

    Commercial | Atlanta - Georgia 2012 - 2015 Responsible for managing facilities repairs & renovations, procurement, vendor relations, logistics, staff management, & technical art installation. Managed projects including multi-million-dollar exhibitions with world-renowned artists such as International Mosaiculture, Philip Haas, Bruce Munro & Patrick Dougherty. Managed events including Scarecrows in the Garden, Nature Connects, Orchid Daze & coordinating sub-projects of Garden Lights Holiday Nights bringing in 100,000 visitors in six weeks with a $15 million project budget. Managed 2015 Concerts in the Garden series at both Atlanta, GA and Gainesville, GA Locations.

Formations

  • MBA Business Administration

    University of Nebraska, Lincoln 2021 - maintenant Self-funding my MBA while working; specializations in Marketing & Business Analytics

  • Certifiations

    Miscellous 2018 - 2021
    • OSHA 30-hour certification for General Industry achieved in July 2020
    • Emerging Leaders Executive Leadership Training - certified April 2019 at Butte College
    • ITRC Drip & Microsprinker Irrigation Design - earned at California Polytechnic University in August 2018
    • ITRC Pumps I - earned via California Polytechnic University in August 2018

  • Master Agriculture & Development, University of Reading (UK)

    Reading - UK) 2015 - 2016 Graduated December 2016 - Earned degree while working as a Teaching Assistant for the university. Thesis project conducted in Thika, Kenya in partnership with Real IPM company in the summer of 2016.

  • Bacchelor of Art in International Relations & Economics, Agnes Scott College -

    Decatur, Georgia, USA 2010 - 2014 Worked 2 full time jobs concurrently throughout undergraduate study & participated in numerous unpaid internships while a full-time student

