Ermine VICTOIRE
YAOUNDE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CNPS CAMEROUN
- Chef de service adjoint du service de la prevention
2010 - maintenant
Bureau de Gestion du Fret Terrestre Agence Bertoua
- Cadre d'exploitation au service transit
2005 - 2007
Bureau de Gestion du Fret Terrestre
- Chef bureau d'exploitation
1999 - 2005
Formations
INSTITUT REGIONAL D'ETUDES SUPERIEURES EN SECURITE SOCIALE (IRESSS) (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2008 - 2010
Technicien en securité et santé au travail
Réseau
Achille ZAM NGANE
Donatien MELINGUI NOUMA
Félicité Esther ZEIFMAN
Félix ADJOBY
Germain R SALLA
Herve ABESSOLO
Institut Des MATIÈRES PREMIÈRES
Jean Bruno NKOGO-MEZEME
Paul Gerard NSAH VOUNDY