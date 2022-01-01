Menu

Ernest GMUNDER

GENEVA AREA, SWITZERLAND

En résumé

Trilingual IT executive, bridging technology and business, Agent for change.
I help businesses maximize the value of their IT services.

I use mainly Linkedin. check out http://www.linkedin.com/in/egmunder

Entreprises

  • Ernest Gmünder Consulting - Senior IT Management Consultant

    2014 - maintenant I help businesses maximize the value of their IT services, by aligning IT with Business expectations, turning IT from a cost center to a Business Value center, avoiding shadow IT services with an agile IT organization, succeeding with the Digital Business Transformation and by providing interim IT management services.

  • Touring Club Suisse - CIO

    2010 - 2014 In charge of IT and member of the TCS executive management team.

  • Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne - COO

    Lausanne 2008 - 2010 Responsible for administration and support services. Member of the executive committee.

  • Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne - IT Director & CIO

    Lausanne 2007 - 2008 In Charge of IT. Member of the School Management Team.

  • Kodak / Carestream Health - Business Manager

    2006 - 2007 In charge of the Business in Switzerland and Austria.General Manager of the Austrian legal entity after the spinn-off of the Medical business unit from Kodak into Carestream Health.

  • Reynolds and Reynolds - Sr. Director Product Solutions

    grenoble cedex 1 2005 - 2006 Responsible for development of the incadea Dealer management system

  • Reynolds and Reynolds - Director Professional Services

    grenoble cedex 1 2005 - 2005 Setup of Service organization. Definition of new service offerings

  • Autodesk - Sr Director Customer Information and Data Protection

    Paris 2002 - 2005 Define CRM strategy and ensure compliance worldwide with data protection, privacy regulations.Member of the worldwide Business Operations Management team (IT, Manufacturing, Distribution, Project Governance)

  • Autodesk - Vice President Worldwide Support & Services

    Paris 2000 - 2002 Managing a worldwide Service organization with over 300 people. Member of the worldwide field organization management team (Sales, Marketing, Services, Operations)

  • Autodesk - Director Customer Experience

    Paris 1999 - 2000 In charge of identifying and start addressing issues that customers face with products and services

  • Autodesk - IT Director for EMEA

    Paris 1997 - 1999 In charge of all aspects of IT (Application development and operations, Desktop and network Infrastructure, Telecom, Data center, ...) within Europe, Middle East and Africa.

  • Autodesk - Software Localization Manager

    Paris 1993 - 1996 Various roles in Software localization (i.e. Part of Software Engineering)

  • Logitech Inc. - Software Developer & Project Manager

    1989 - 1992

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1982 - 1989

