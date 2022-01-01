Ernest GMUNDER

Ernest Gmünder Consulting
- Senior IT Management Consultant
2014 - maintenantI help businesses maximize the value of their IT services, by aligning IT with Business expectations, turning IT from a cost center to a Business Value center, avoiding shadow IT services with an agile IT organization, succeeding with the Digital Business Transformation and by providing interim IT management services.
Touring Club Suisse
- CIO
2010 - 2014In charge of IT and member of the TCS executive management team.
Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne
- COO
Lausanne2008 - 2010Responsible for administration and support services. Member of the executive committee.
Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne
- IT Director & CIO
Lausanne2007 - 2008In Charge of IT. Member of the School Management Team.
Kodak / Carestream Health
- Business Manager
2006 - 2007In charge of the Business in Switzerland and Austria.General Manager of the Austrian legal entity after the spinn-off of the Medical business unit from Kodak into Carestream Health.
Reynolds and Reynolds
- Sr. Director Product Solutions
grenoble cedex 12005 - 2006Responsible for development of the incadea Dealer management system
Reynolds and Reynolds
- Director Professional Services
grenoble cedex 12005 - 2005Setup of Service organization. Definition of new service offerings
Autodesk
- Sr Director Customer Information and Data Protection
Paris2002 - 2005Define CRM strategy and ensure compliance worldwide with data protection, privacy regulations.Member of the worldwide Business Operations Management team (IT, Manufacturing, Distribution, Project Governance)
Autodesk
- Vice President Worldwide Support & Services
Paris2000 - 2002Managing a worldwide Service organization with over 300 people. Member of the worldwide field organization management team (Sales, Marketing, Services, Operations)
Autodesk
- Director Customer Experience
Paris1999 - 2000In charge of identifying and start addressing issues that customers face with products and services
Autodesk
- IT Director for EMEA
Paris1997 - 1999In charge of all aspects of IT (Application development and operations, Desktop and network Infrastructure, Telecom, Data center, ...) within Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Autodesk
- Software Localization Manager
Paris1993 - 1996Various roles in Software localization (i.e. Part of Software Engineering)
Logitech Inc.
- Software Developer & Project Manager
1989 - 1992
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (Lausanne)