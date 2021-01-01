Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Erol BUYUKCICEK
Erol BUYUKCICEK
ZURIC
En résumé
Erolbuyukcicek@hotmail.com
Turkish airlines
- Directeur regional
ZURIC
maintenant
Istanbul Technical University (Istanbul)
Istanbul
1988 - 1993
Abdullah YILDIZ
Akan KARATAS
Célia DANSEUSE ORIENTALE CONTEUSE
Elmas AKSU KARAYEL
Esther Sandrine NGOM
Leyla TAHAOGLU
Orkunt YOZGAT
Stephane PIGNARD