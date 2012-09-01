Menu

Erwan CASTREC

COURBEVOIE

Mes compétences :
Essbase
Oracle
JavaScript
Hyperion Pillar-Budgeting & Planning
Restitution
Hyperion Performance Suite
Hyperion
Customer Relationship Management
Cognos Powerplay
Cognos Impromptu
base Hyperion Planning
TM1
SQL
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle Financials
Oracle CRM
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Maintenance
International Financial Reporting
International Accounting Standards
Hyperion Application Link
ETL
Cognos Planning
Cognos Contributor 7.3
Business Intelligence

Entreprises

  • G.E.A.I - Photographe

    2014 - 2015 Affiliation à la structure G.E.A.I. (Groupement d'Entrepreneurs Accompagnés Individuellement) de Paris pour tester l'activité

  • Poses & Vous - Photographe Portraits Mariage, Naissance & Entreprises

    Courbevoie 2014 - maintenant Rôle :
    - Créateur de la marque Poses&Vous
    - Administrateur site web
    - Démarchage commercial ;
    - Shooting de clients
    Domaine de compétence :
    - Portraits femmes enceintes, nouveaux nés, enfants
    - Portraits de famille
    - Photographe de Mariages ;
    - Photographe pour les Associations Sportives ;
    - Photographe d'événements pour Entreprises ;

  • Capgemini - Consultant Senior - AMOA - AMOE

    SURESNES 2010 - 2014 09/2012 - 03/2014 : SNCF
    Projet : FIDJI - Création d'un outil d'élaboration budgétaire pour les entités Infrastructure et d'un outil de costing
    Envir. Technique : IBM TM1
    Rôle : Assistance à la maîtrise d'ouvrage et à la maîtrise d'œuvre.
    Missions :
    - Spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques détaillées des règles de calcul pour l'élaboration budgétaire et le costing
    - Développement et recette des règles de calcul du moteur décisionnel ;
    - Assistance à la recette Utilisateurs ;

    01/2012 - 07/2012 : CAISSE DES DEPOTS
    Projet : PILECO - Création d'un moteur de Simulation/Projection de Masse Salariale
    Envir. Technique : Tagetik 4.0
    Rôle : Assistance à la maîtrise d'ouvrage (AMOA) et à la maîtrise d'œuvre (AMOE).
    Missions :
    - Assistance à la spécification fonctionnelle générale
    - Spécification fonctionnelle et technique détaillée des règles de calcul du moteur de masse salariale
    - Développement et recette des règles de calcul du moteur de masse salariale
    - Assistance à la recette Utilisateurs

    10/2011 - 11/2011 : NATIXIS
    Projet : Création d'une base données Access de Masse salariale pour la conformité
    Envir. Technique : Microsoft Access
    Rôle : Consultant Sénior
    Mission : Réalisation d'une base de données Access avec des écrans de saisie et des écrans de restitution pour le suivi de la masse salariale en l'entité Conformité.

    02/2011 - 07/2011 : NATIXIS
    Projet : Refonte du catalogue des prestations informatiques de Natixis SIAL suite à un changement de périmètre effectué en juin 2010
    Envir. Technique : Pas d'environnement technique.
    Rôle : Consultant Sénior
    Missions :
    - Réaliser des simulations pour faire évoluer le catalogue concernant la refacturation des prestations intellectuelles : passage de 6, 5, voire 3 tarifs sans entraîner de grosses évolutions vis-à-vis des métiers de la Banque.
    - Documenter et faire des recommandations d'évolutions sur le processus de mise à jour des référentiels ressources.

    06/2010 - 12/2010 : BNP PERSONAL FINANCE
    Projet : OFS (One Financial System) - Rattachement des outils de BNP Personal Finance avec ceux de BNP
    Envir. Technique : Hyperion Essbase 6.55 & 7.1, Hyperion Planning 4.0, Hyperion Performance Suite 8.5, Oracle
    Rôle : AMOA, Conduite du changement
    Mission : Migration des outils métiers Personal Finance vers les outils du groupe BNP.

  • Décisionnel - Consultant Business Intelligence

    2005 - 2010 04/2009 - 10/2009 : SANDOZ
    Projet : CRM - Maintenance et évolution du CRM ainsi que du Call Center
    Envir. Technique : MEI Cristal, SQL, Javascript
    Rôle : Développeur
    Mission : Mise en place des flux de facturation et de commandes automatiques via Edipharm.

    01/2009 - 03/2009 : MUTUELLE SOCIALE AGRICOLE
    Projet : SID Famille et Logement
    Envir. Technique : Cognos Powerplay Web
    Rôle : Formateur
    Mission : Former les équipes à un nouveau logiciel de gestion.

    07/2006 - 10/2008 : BNP PERSONAL FINANCE
    Projet : PF - Fusion entre Cetelem et UCB
    Envir. Technique : Hyperion Essbase 6.55 & 7.1, Hyperion Planning 4.0, Hyperion Performance Suite 8.5, Oracle
    Rôle : Référent technique sur Hyperion
    Missions :
    - Animation des réunions MOA et MOE pour la direction financière et comptable.
    - Conception, planification, suivi et réalisation de cubes Essbase 6.55 & 7.1.
    - Création d'outils de restitution sous Hyperion Performance Suite (création d'interfaces et développement d'états de restitution).
    - Administration d'une application d'élaboration budgétaire avec Hyperion Planning 4.0.
    - Refonte des cubes Essbase du contrôle budgétaire suite à la fusion entre Cetelem et UCB.
    - Mise en œuvre de l'outil interne de génération automatique de rapports budgétaires Excel sur Essbase
    - Support Utilisateurs

    06/2005 - 06/2006 : SOLECO (Head Office of Florette)
    Projet : Flor'Tune - Mise ne place d’un outil d’élaboration budgétaire
    Envir. Technique : Cognos Planning 7.3, Cognos Contributor 7.3, Cognos Powerplay, Oracle, PL/SQL
    Rôle : Chef de projet et Développeur
    Missions :
    - Etude et conseil entre les solutions Hyperion et Cognos. (Benchmark)
    - Gestion du projet et réalisation concernant la mise en place de la solution Cognos avec Cognos Planing et Cognos Contributor
    - Etude et développement d'une solution Powerplay pour l'optimisation du système de restitution de données.

    04/2005 - 05/2005 : MONOPRIX
    Projet : Bud_Coop
    Envir. Technique : Hyperion Essbase 7.1, Hyperion Planning 4.0, Hyperion Application Link, Javascript
    Rôle : Développeur
    Missions :
    - Développement d'interfaces avec l'ETL Hyperion HAL pour alimenter une base Hyperion Planning / Essbase 7.1
    - Développement d'états planning avec des contrôles en Javascript
    - Création d'une application Hyperion Planning 4.0.

    03/2005 - 03/2005 : ABBOTT
    Projet : VIH - Statistiques sur les tournées des visiteurs médicaux
    Envir. Technique : Cognos Powerplay
    Rôle : Développeur
    Mission : Création du cube et des rapports pour l'activité VIH.

    02/2005 - 02/2005 : CETELEM
    Projet : Matisse
    Envir. Technique : Hyperion Planing 4.0, Hyperion Essbase 7.1, Javascript
    Rôle : Développeur
    Mission : Réalisation de macros et d'états avec contrôles pour le service planification.

    01/2005 - 01/2005 : ATYS
    Projet : CR
    Envir. Technique : Hyperion Essbase 6.5
    Rôle : Développeur
    Mission : Réalisation de scripts de calcul pour le module Compte de Résultat.

  • Database Intelligence - Consultant Junior

    2004 - 2004 08/2004 - 12/2004 : PERNOD RICARD
    Projet : Reporting Social
    Envir. Technique : Hyperion Essbase 6.5
    Rôle : Développeur
    Mission : Construction des cubes et des rapports de restitution (Add-in Excel) pour le Reporting social du groupe.

    05/2004 - 07/2004 : EFIPOSTE
    Envir. Technique : C#, Oracle, SQL Server
    Rôle : Développeur
    Missions :
    - Création d'une application de restitution des opérations sur le marché financier du groupe La Poste
    - Création de lots DTS et de procédures stockés

    03/2004 - 04/2004 : CAISSE NATIONALE DES CAISSES D'EPARGNE
    Projet : Médiation
    L'outil Médiation référence toutes les plaintes des clients qui ont eu des problèmes suite à des retraits sur les distributeurs automatiques de la Caisse d'Epargne
    Envir. Technique : C#
    Rôle : Développeur
    Mission : Développement de fonctionnalités pour l'outil Médiation

