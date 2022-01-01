Menu

Erwan LE GUERROUE

PARIS

En résumé

Large field and subsurface experience including several G&G, integrated exploration studies and ressources assessment of Oman, Sudan, Kuwait, Algeria, Brazil, western offshore Canada, etc...

Team leader (10 members), Project manager, sedimentologist, stratigraphist and seismic stratigraphist.


Publications:
http://sites.google.com/site/erwanleguerroue/

Mes compétences :
Geology
basin analist
Sedimentologist
Project management
Team leader
Stratigraphy
Sedimentology
Seismic Stratigraphy

Entreprises

  • Beicip Franlab - Sedimentology, Stratigraphy & Petrography Team Leader

    2014 - 2017

  • Beicip Franlab - Sedimentologist, project leader

    2008 - 2014 Sedimentologist, stratigraphy, seismic stratigraphy, core description.

    field experience of the Precambrian of Oman, California, Australia, Namibia and Norway.
    subsurface experience of:
    - Precambrian of Oman
    - Mezosoic fields of Kuwait,
    - Marescal Sucre of Venezuela,
    - Melut and Muglad basins of Sudan,
    - Paleozoic of Algeria,
    - Pre and postsalt of Cabinda,
    - Gani zenad of Libya,
    - Offshore Western Canada (Flemish; Orphan)

    Publications:
  • Université de Rennes 1 - ATER Sedimentology

    2007 - 2008 Publications:
  • Petroleum development Oman - Sedimentologist

    Mascate 2004 - 2005

Formations

  • University Of California, Riverside

    2006 - 2007 Postdoctorate researcher in Sedimentology

    Post-Doc

    Publications:
  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Zürich EFPZ (Zurich)

    Zurich 2003 - 2006 Sedimentology and Chemostratigraphy

    PhD

    Publications:
  • Université Rennes 1

    Rennes 2000 - 2003 Geologie

    Licence and Master

  • Université Bretagne Sud Lorient Vannes DEUG SV

    Lorient 1997 - 2000 SVT

Réseau