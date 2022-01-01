Erwan LE GUERROUE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Large field and subsurface experience including several G&G, integrated exploration studies and ressources assessment of Oman, Sudan, Kuwait, Algeria, Brazil, western offshore Canada, etc...
Team leader (10 members), Project manager, sedimentologist, stratigraphist and seismic stratigraphist.
Publications:
http://sites.google.com/site/erwanleguerroue/
Mes compétences :
Geology
basin analist
Sedimentologist
Project management
Team leader
Stratigraphy
Sedimentology
Seismic Stratigraphy