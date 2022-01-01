Retail
Erwan LEDARD
Erwan LEDARD
ST RESTITUT
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Second oeuvre
Réseaux télécoms
Entreprises
Ambition Télécom & Réseaux
- Chef de Projet
2018 - maintenant
Ambition Télécom et Réseaux
- Chargé d'affaires cuivre Ingénieriste Réseaux
2016 - 2018
DSR ISO
- Chef d'équipe Plaquiste
2014 - 2016
LEDARD Erwan
- Artisan Electricien / Plaquiste
2009 - 2014
Ranchon
- Plaquiste / Peintre
2007 - 2009
ABC Construction
- Gérant
Herre
2006 - 2013
Suivi et organisation des chantiers
Réalisation des ouvertures de chantiers, et des réceptions de travaux
Collège Les Alexis
- Assistant d'éducation
2004 - 2007
CDI - SREM BUT
- Magasinier & Cariste
2002 - 2004
EURL RANCHON
- Ouvrier du bâtiment
2002 - 2006
Réalisation d'ouvrages techniques.
M.Bricolage
- Magasinier & Vendeur
La Chapelle Saint-Mesmin
2001 - 2002
Diplômes Formations
Formations
Lycee Galillée
Vienne
2001 - 2001
Niveau BTS électrotechnique
Lycée Les Catalins
Montelimar
1997 - 2001
Bac STI Génie Electrotechnique
Collège Monod
Montelimar
1993 - 1997
BEPC
Réseau
Amandine BERGERON
Andre WINAUD
Bayram DEMIRALAN
Blandine RIOUX
Damien RICOU
Dorine BARRABAN
Gregory PERRIN
Johan QUEYREL
Nagib GASMI
Renaud DE RAMBURES