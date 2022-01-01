Menu

Erwan LEDARD

ST RESTITUT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Second oeuvre
Réseaux télécoms

Entreprises

  • Ambition Télécom & Réseaux - Chef de Projet

    2018 - maintenant

  • Ambition Télécom et Réseaux - Chargé d'affaires cuivre Ingénieriste Réseaux

    2016 - 2018

  • DSR ISO - Chef d'équipe Plaquiste

    2014 - 2016

  • LEDARD Erwan - Artisan Electricien / Plaquiste

    2009 - 2014

  • Ranchon - Plaquiste / Peintre

    2007 - 2009

  • ABC Construction - Gérant

    Herre 2006 - 2013 Suivi et organisation des chantiers
    Réalisation des ouvertures de chantiers, et des réceptions de travaux

  • Collège Les Alexis - Assistant d'éducation

    2004 - 2007

  • CDI - SREM BUT - Magasinier & Cariste

    2002 - 2004

  • EURL RANCHON - Ouvrier du bâtiment

    2002 - 2006 Réalisation d'ouvrages techniques.

  • M.Bricolage - Magasinier & Vendeur

    La Chapelle Saint-Mesmin 2001 - 2002 Diplômes Formations

Formations

Réseau