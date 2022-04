Erwan MAIGRET

Expert in software design for Computer Graphics and Mobile technologies (iOS and Android), supervising the creation process of innovative products in large scale studios and startups.



Founded Curious Hat (part of 500 Startups), developing mobile apps for kids.



Leaded mobile games development at Royal Cactus.



Founded Bakery3D (software for 3D animation and FX), supervising R&D, sales, marketing, IP protection, corporate organisation and investor relations.



Former R&D Technical Lead at DreamWorks Animation for 8 years: Shrek, Shrek 2, Madagascar.



Mes compétences :

JavaScript

Node.js

OpenGL

C++

Réalité Virtuelle

Threejs

Réalité augmentée

Unity 3D

Objective-C

Autodesk Maya