Erwan MARCADET

Direction générale | Paris2019 - maintenantWMDS is specialised in batch recall for Medical Devices companies.
Esri France (Meudon)
- Electric Power Industry Manager
MEUDON Cedex2016 - 2019My mission is to develop the sector income and create inovative solutions with my clients to increase their assets knowledge. I also manage the internal team to reach the objectives in term of quantity and quality.
Solocal Network - Pages Jaunes Clicrdv
- Sales Director
2014 - 2016Sales development in France, England, Germany and USA. We are now present in 13 countries and in negociation with US global brands. All targets achieved. 12 people direct management (4 germans, 4 French, 3 English and 1 Polish)
KnowledgeLake Dicom
- Solution Sales Manager FR
2010 - 2014ECM based on Microsoft SharePoint
Groupe Cortex
- Ingénieur Commercial
Neuilly sur Marne2007 - 2010My mission was to develop the document automation offer for the industry sector. Paper, mail and invoices industrial scanning.