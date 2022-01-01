Menu

Erwan MARCADET

  • Worldwide Medical Devices Services - WMDS
  • Founder

Paris

I help french and international medical devices laboratories to achieve their batch recall.

Entrepreneur

    Direction générale | Paris 2019 - maintenant WMDS is specialised in batch recall for Medical Devices companies.

  • Esri France (Meudon) - Electric Power Industry Manager

    MEUDON Cedex 2016 - 2019 My mission is to develop the sector income and create inovative solutions with my clients to increase their assets knowledge. I also manage the internal team to reach the objectives in term of quantity and quality.

  • Solocal Network - Pages Jaunes Clicrdv - Sales Director

    2014 - 2016 Sales development in France, England, Germany and USA. We are now present in 13 countries and in negociation with US global brands. All targets achieved. 12 people direct management (4 germans, 4 French, 3 English and 1 Polish)

  • KnowledgeLake Dicom - Solution Sales Manager FR

    2010 - 2014 ECM based on Microsoft SharePoint

  • Groupe Cortex - Ingénieur Commercial

    Neuilly sur Marne 2007 - 2010 My mission was to develop the document automation offer for the industry sector. Paper, mail and invoices industrial scanning.

  • Ideal gourmet - Chef de projet

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Sales pipeline development.

