Erwann JOURDREN

Peschaud Gabon
- Accounting & Finance Manager
2016 - maintenant
Groupe Ponticelli Frères
- Accounting & Finance Manager
Émerainville
2014 - 2015
Ponticelli Upstream Congo - Pointe Noire - République du Congo
Groupe Ponticelli Frères
- Accounting & Finance Controler
Émerainville
2012 - 2014
PONTICELLI ANGOIL - Luanda - Angola
Monthly Closing
Reporting
Administration and Human Resources
General and Analytic Accounting
...
Groupe Ponticelli Frères
- Cost Controler
Émerainville
2011 - 2012
Projet Nuon-Magnum - Eemshaven - The Netherlands
Monthly Closing - Forecast
Reporting : Productivity Report, BHR (Basket Hourly Rate) Report, Internal and External Cost report
Administration and Human Resources
Various Analysis
...
Carrefour
- Financial Controller
Massy
2010 - 2010
ED - Vitry Sur Seine - France
Monthly Closing: Margin’s Analysis (Integrated & Franchised Stores), Turnover’s Analysis (Integrated & Franchised Stores, Warehouses), Known and Unknown Losses’ Analysis, Costs’ Analysis, P&L Board …
Internal Reporting: Franchises’ Indicators, Distribution in the regions of various files (Margin, Turnover, Activity Contribution, Losses …)
Dia and Carrefour Reporting: Hyperion Indicators: P&L, Balance Sheet, Funds
Statement, Perimeter, Supply Chain …
ASTEK
- Administrative and Financial Responsible
Boulogne-Billancourt
2008 - 2009
Astek Suisse - Geneva - Switzerland
Controlling: Control over systems posting and reporting; formulation of budgetary policies; balance sheet account preparation; system control including client receivables; monthly closing and reporting, follow up of invoicing…
Administrative: payroll and inventory; payroll processing; social insurance; work permit; VAT declaration...
Communication: Coordination of career fairs, university relationship, etc, webmaster for www.astek.ch.
Relation with astek Group: monthly reporting and closing for different subsidiaries of astek Group. Interlocutor between astek Group and astek Switzerland for all financial and accounting issues.
...