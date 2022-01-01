Menu

Erwann JOURDREN

POINTE NOIRE

Entreprises

  • Peschaud Gabon - Accounting & Finance Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • Groupe Ponticelli Frères - Accounting & Finance Manager

    Émerainville 2014 - 2015 Ponticelli Upstream Congo - Pointe Noire - République du Congo

  • Groupe Ponticelli Frères - Accounting & Finance Controler

    Émerainville 2012 - 2014 PONTICELLI ANGOIL - Luanda - Angola

    Monthly Closing
    Reporting
    Administration and Human Resources
    General and Analytic Accounting
    ...

  • Groupe Ponticelli Frères - Cost Controler

    Émerainville 2011 - 2012 Projet Nuon-Magnum - Eemshaven - The Netherlands

    Monthly Closing - Forecast
    Reporting : Productivity Report, BHR (Basket Hourly Rate) Report, Internal and External Cost report
    Administration and Human Resources
    Various Analysis
    ...

  • Carrefour - Financial Controller

    Massy 2010 - 2010 ED - Vitry Sur Seine - France

    Monthly Closing: Margin’s Analysis (Integrated & Franchised Stores), Turnover’s Analysis (Integrated & Franchised Stores, Warehouses), Known and Unknown Losses’ Analysis, Costs’ Analysis, P&L Board …
    Internal Reporting: Franchises’ Indicators, Distribution in the regions of various files (Margin, Turnover, Activity Contribution, Losses …)
    Dia and Carrefour Reporting: Hyperion Indicators: P&L, Balance Sheet, Funds
    Statement, Perimeter, Supply Chain …

  • ASTEK - Administrative and Financial Responsible

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2009 Astek Suisse - Geneva - Switzerland

    Controlling: Control over systems posting and reporting; formulation of budgetary policies; balance sheet account preparation; system control including client receivables; monthly closing and reporting, follow up of invoicing…
    Administrative: payroll and inventory; payroll processing; social insurance; work permit; VAT declaration...
    Communication: Coordination of career fairs, university relationship, etc, webmaster for www.astek.ch.
    Relation with astek Group: monthly reporting and closing for different subsidiaries of astek Group. Interlocutor between astek Group and astek Switzerland for all financial and accounting issues.
    ...

