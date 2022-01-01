Erwann MAIGNAN

Connaissances techniques :



SGBD : Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL

Applications : BMC ITSM, Microsoft AX

Web : Nginx, Apache, IIS, Lighttpd, Tomcat, Mod_Security, Xcache

Supervision : Nagios, Cacti, Sitescope, NNM, Rancid, Netcool, MRTG

Langages : Php, sql, xHtml, javascript, ajax, css, xml, java, shell, perl, python, vbs

Réseaux : Routeurs, switchs, certifié CCNA en 2003

Systèmes : Windows 2003, 2008, 2012, Linux Debian et Redhat

Divers : VMware, Active Directory, Checkpoint, Bind, Hearbeat



Certifications :



ITIL V3 (Information Technology Infrastructure Library)

PMI CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management)

TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication)



MySQL 1Z0-873 MySQL 5 Database Administrator Certified Professional Exam, Part I

MySQL 1Z0-874 MySQL 5 Database Administrator Certified Professional Exam, Part II



Microsoft 70-462 Administering Microsoft SQL Server™ 2012 Databases

Microsoft 70-228 Administering Microsoft SQL Server™ 2000 Databases

Microsoft 70-461 Querying Microsoft SQL Server 2012 Databases



Microsoft 70-221 Designing a Microsoft Windows 2000 Network Infrastructure

Microsoft 70-217 Administering a Microsoft Windows 2000 Directory Services Infrastructure

Microsoft 70-218 Managing a Windows 2000 Network Environment

Microsoft 70-216 Administering a Microsoft Windows 2000 Network Infrastructure

Microsoft 70-215 Installing, Configuring, and Administering Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft 70-210 Installing, Configuring, and Administering Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional