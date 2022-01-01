Erwann MAIGNAN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle aux Ulis dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Connaissances techniques :
SGBD : Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL
Applications : BMC ITSM, Microsoft AX
Web : Nginx, Apache, IIS, Lighttpd, Tomcat, Mod_Security, Xcache
Supervision : Nagios, Cacti, Sitescope, NNM, Rancid, Netcool, MRTG
Langages : Php, sql, xHtml, javascript, ajax, css, xml, java, shell, perl, python, vbs
Réseaux : Routeurs, switchs, certifié CCNA en 2003
Systèmes : Windows 2003, 2008, 2012, Linux Debian et Redhat
Divers : VMware, Active Directory, Checkpoint, Bind, Hearbeat
Certifications :
ITIL V3 (Information Technology Infrastructure Library)
PMI CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management)
TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication)
MySQL 1Z0-873 MySQL 5 Database Administrator Certified Professional Exam, Part I
MySQL 1Z0-874 MySQL 5 Database Administrator Certified Professional Exam, Part II
Microsoft 70-462 Administering Microsoft SQL Server™ 2012 Databases
Microsoft 70-228 Administering Microsoft SQL Server™ 2000 Databases
Microsoft 70-461 Querying Microsoft SQL Server 2012 Databases
Microsoft 70-221 Designing a Microsoft Windows 2000 Network Infrastructure
Microsoft 70-217 Administering a Microsoft Windows 2000 Directory Services Infrastructure
Microsoft 70-218 Managing a Windows 2000 Network Environment
Microsoft 70-216 Administering a Microsoft Windows 2000 Network Infrastructure
Microsoft 70-215 Installing, Configuring, and Administering Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft 70-210 Installing, Configuring, and Administering Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Pas de formation renseignée