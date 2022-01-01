Erwin GUIZOUARN

-
Evolution Energie SAS
- Président
2010 - maintenant
La mission d'Evolution Energie est d'optimiser la gestion de l’énergie pour les gros consommateurs, à la fois pour améliorer les performances économiques et minimiser l'impact environnemental. Nous mettons à disposition de nos clients une solution logicielle innovante pour une gestion en temps-réel, exacte et proactive de l'énergie et du CO2.
-
Supélec
- Chargé de cours - Risques sur les marchés de l'énergie
GIF-SUR-YVETTE
2010 - maintenant
-
Air Liquide SA
- Energy Risk Manager
Paris
2008 - maintenant
May 2008 – Present: Energy Risk Manager Air Liquide World business Line Large Industry. In charge of evaluating the energy supply and optimisation strategies for the Air Liquide group worldwide. Energy expert of Air Liquide’s Energy Risk Committee, responsible for negotiating major energy contracts in new geographies.
-
Air Liquide Industries Belgium
- Energy Manager
2006 - 2008
June 2006 – April 2008: Energy Manager at Air Liquide Industries Belgium. Based in Brussels, in charge of purchasing and managing 2bcm/year natural gas and 2TWh/year electricity for Air Liquide’s production sites in Belgium and in the Netherlands. Responsible for negotiating natural gas and electricity bi-lateral and standard contracts, developing an electricity and natural gas shipping strategy, trading natural gas and electricity spot blocs.
-
Gaz de France
- Optimisation Engineer
2004 - 2006
September 2004 – April 2006: optimisation engineer at Gaz de France Supply Marketing and Trading, Short Term Department. In charge, in a team of 3 members (Portfolio Management Team), of managing the gas contracts portfolio and the gas transportation and storage capacities for the needs of the Arbitrage team and Gaselys. Important responsibilities, highly confidential and strategic data.