Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Eryale LEROY
Ajouter
Eryale LEROY
Englewood
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Western Union
- Associate Collector - Credit & Collection
Englewood
2015 - maintenant
MC Syncro
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2013
Mise à jour AMDEC Process et Plan de surveillance
Lustucru Frais
- Stagiaire
SAINT GENIS
2012 - 2012
Besedo
- Moderateur
2010 - 2011
Formations
IUT De Roanne QLIO (Roanne)
Roanne
2011 - 2013
Jean Monnet, SAINT ETIENNE (Saint-Philippe)
Saint-Philippe
2011 - 2013
Réseau
Caroline RICHARD
Lucie PERROTON
Marjorie DRAPS
Rémy KUBIS
Sandrine HOFFMANN
Stephane DECROUSSEL
Thomas CALLET