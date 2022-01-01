Menu

Eslam KHEIR

Marseille

A growth-focused, results-driven business leader, 16 years of cross-functional experience in increasingly accountable leadership roles within international shipping companies, spanning a multitude of regions, possessing a wide network, vast experience in corporate strategy implementation with problem formulating and developing talents, improving business performance at multiple locations, delivering results such as record growth, record earnings, best service and commercial organization.

P&L management Sales Management Trade Management Strategic planning Strategy commercial execution team building Leadership Productivity improvement Change management Product analysis and development Business development Operational excellence Development of reporting systems & management tools Problem formulating Decision making Negotiation, communication and persuasion skills Intercultural competence

Leadership
Liner Shipping
Business strategy
Corporate Strategy

  • CMA CGM - Commercial Manager , Marseille

    Marseille 2009 - 2016 Responsible for Reefers' commercial and its operational strategic management on 34 agencies; Business development and commercial strategic management of the Indian Subcontinent, Middle-East, East Med, Levant, North, East and South Africa, Indian Ocean and Black Sea.

  • CMA CGM - Regional Reefer Manager - Middle East ,Dubai

    Marseille 2005 - 2009 Responsible for achieving Reefer Business Excellence across the gulf region, included full business units assessment, master planning of strategic improvements, quality of reefer services to customers, including but not limited to Sales Management, Customer Service and operations, guaranteeing the fastest turnaround of reefer equipment.

  • P & O Nedlloyd - Sales & Marketing Manager , Cairo

    2000 - 2004 Responsible for Setting the sales management process, including the sales plan formulation, sales plan implementation . and evaluation and control of sales force
    Create customer value ; revealing to customers their needs and work with the stake holders on the value proposition.
    Identify Creative solutions to customer problems , Ease the customer buying process , follow up after sales
    Developing sales plans, allocating resources effectively,. Identifying key growth sectors
    Account opportunity and competitive position of sales organization as continuous assessment

