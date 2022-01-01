Eslam KHEIR

A growth-focused, results-driven business leader, 16 years of cross-functional experience in increasingly accountable leadership roles within international shipping companies, spanning a multitude of regions, possessing a wide network, vast experience in corporate strategy implementation with problem formulating and developing talents, improving business performance at multiple locations, delivering results such as record growth, record earnings, best service and commercial organization.



Core Competencies :



P&L management Sales Management Trade Management Strategic planning Strategy commercial execution team building Leadership Productivity improvement Change management Product analysis and development Business development Operational excellence Development of reporting systems & management tools Problem formulating Decision making Negotiation, communication and persuasion skills Intercultural competence



Mes compétences :

Leadership

Liner Shipping

Business strategy

Corporate Strategy