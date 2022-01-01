Estelle ALBA

With a passion for Communications, I graduated with two Bachelors Degrees (one in Fashion Design and one in Luxury Marketing), and a Masters Degree in Management and Luxury Marketing. I have also received a CSR training.



I acquired expertise and knowledge in the Product Field and in the Fashion Industry. I also developed strong skills in Project Management and Brand Identity through my professional experience.



As I wish to diversify my expertise in the digital communication, I am currently working for Surf Creative Content.



If you have any questions or recommendation, I am open to any suggestions or project proposal.



Thank you for your time and interest in reading these lines.