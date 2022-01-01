Menu

Estelle ALBA

  • Agence Surf
  • directrice de clientèle

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

With a passion for Communications, I graduated with two Bachelors Degrees (one in Fashion Design and one in Luxury Marketing), and a Masters Degree in Management and Luxury Marketing. I have also received a CSR training.

I acquired expertise and knowledge in the Product Field and in the Fashion Industry. I also developed strong skills in Project Management and Brand Identity through my professional experience.

As I wish to diversify my expertise in the digital communication, I am currently working for Surf Creative Content.

If you have any questions or recommendation, I am open to any suggestions or project proposal.

Thank you for your time and interest in reading these lines.

Entreprises

  • Agence Surf - Directrice de clientèle

    Communication | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 2022 - maintenant Main Customers : VISA, Sendinblue, PPG, JDE PROFESSIONAL

    - Management on key client account
    - Strategic recommandation
    - Consulting
    - Reporting and Performance Analysis
    - Concept and editing
    - Management of internal teams and external partners (web, video, print)
    - Digital Media Campaign management
    - Project monitoring on the development of website and dedicated webpage
    - UX design reflection

  • Agence Taxi, Agence de Communication - Directrice de clientèle

    Communication | Boulogne-Billancourt 2020 - 2022 Main Customers : Galimmo, Noblessa, Grand Quartier, ...

    - Management on key client account
    - Developpement of client relationship
    - Marketing Strategy
    - Implementation of Communications Plan
    - Management of Internal Teams and External Partners

  • Equancy - Consultante

    Marketing | Paris (75000) 2019 - 2019 Main Customers : L'OREAL, GROUPE ROCHER

    - Marketing & Branding Strategy (Brand Platform, Revision of Global identity, Digital activation, 360 activation, Editorial Line,...)
    - Account Management
    - Management of internal teams and external partners

  • Circo de Bakuza - Project Manager - Branding & Design

    Paris (75000) 2016 - 2019 -Design Account Management
    -Marketing Strategy
    -Project Follow up with clients
    -Artistic Coordination
    -Management of internal teams and external partners
    -Competitive Intelligence
    -Tracking Budget and Billing

    Main Customers : PUIG, L'OREAL, COTY

  • Showroomprive.com - Sales Analyst

    La Plaine Saint Denis 2016 - 2016 - Competitive Intelligence
    - Purchase management , product selection
    - Suppliers Contract Management
    - Maximization of the margin and optimization of the offer competitiveness
    - Monitoring and analysis of performance indicators
    - Participation in the visual communication of the offer

  • Christian Louboutin - Retail Planner Assistant

    2016 - 2016 - Pricing Strategy
    - Sales Report
    - Analysis and Inventory Optimization
    - Order management
    - Mapping
    - Budget Allocations
    - Referencing

  • Yves Saint Laurent - Sales Associates

    Paris 2014 - 2015 - Home & Personalized Advice
    - Merchandising
    - Presentation of the Universe of the House (storytelling, new collections, etc.)
    - Participation in Merchandising
    - Inventory Management
    - Participation in establishing the Sales Objectives
    - Support in the training of the new interns

Formations

  • Ecole Internationale De Marketing Du Luxe, (EIML Paris)

    Paris 2015 - 2017 Master Marketing et Management du luxe

    Le cycle Mastère Luxe de l'EIML Paris s'inscrit dans la continuité du Bachelor de l'IEML et s'articule autour d'études de cas et des projets liés au secteur du luxe, pour la plupart dispensés en anglais.
    Le Cycle Mastère Luxe de l'EIML Paris est reconnu par l'État niveau 1 proposant un diplôme de "Manager du Marketing et de la Communication"

  • Ecole Internationale De Marketing Du Luxe (EIML)

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Bachelor

    La 3ème Année du Cycle Bachelor Luxe de l'EIML Paris est une année d'approfondissement en management et marketing du luxe.
    Le Bachelor Luxe de l'EIML Paris est reconnu par l'État niveau 2 et délivre un enseignement dans différents domaines comme le marketing fondamental/digital/stratégique, la comptabilité, l'analyse financière, la stratégie d'entreprise ou le retail.

  • Ecole De Conde

    Lyon 2011 - 2014 Bachelor Design de Mode

    Ce diplôme d’État prépare à créer des modèles de vêtements et d’accessoires,à définir un style et une identité visuelle, à participer à l’élaboration d’une collection dans le prêt-à-porter, dans la haute couture et dans tous les secteurs de l’industrie et du commerce liés à la création de mode.
    Il conduit notamment aux métiers de designer textile, de modéliste, de styliste dans les secteurs du vêt

