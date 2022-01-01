Menu

Eunika MERCIER-LAURENT

PARIS

En résumé

Stratége de l'innovation globale
Expert en Knowledge Management, approches stratégique et applicative.
Professeur EPITA
Présidente Innovation3D, Association Internationale pour innovation globale
Membre et expert du réseau Entovation Intl depuis 1996
http://entovation.com/kleadmap
Membre de New Club of Paris http://new-club-of-paris.org
Chair TC12 IFIP Artificial Intelligence http://www.ifiptc12.org/
Chair IFIP TC 12.6 AI for Knowledge Management http://ifipgroup.com/
Membre associé du Bureau AFIA http://www.afia-france.org
Auteur
*Les Ecosystèmes de l'Innovation et Innovation Ecosystems http://innovation-ecosystems.eu
http://www.amazon.com/Knowledge-Economics-Emerging-Principles-Practices
* The Innovation Biosphere - Planet and Brains in Digital Era, Wiley 2015
* G. Kayakutlu, E.Mercier-Laurent: Intelligence in Energy, Elsevier, 2016

Mes compétences :
montage et mise en place de projets européens
méthodes et techniques de l'innovation
capacité de gérer les projets multidisciplinaires
Leadership
Entreprenariat
Intelligence artificielle
Knowledge Scientist
Knowledge Management

Entreprises

  • KIM

    maintenant

  • IFIP - International Federation for Information Processing - Vice Chairman Technical Commitee 12 Intelligence Artificielle

    2017 - maintenant

  • Université Reims Champagne Ardenne - Chercheur Associé

    Reims 2017 - maintenant Recherche en Intelligence Artificielle appliquée à la résolution des problèmes complexes,
    Green IT, eco-conception, eco-innovation

  • Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach - Visiting Professor

    2014 - 2014 Cours e-services, e-learning, e-business
    Projets étudiants blended e-learning

  • University of Economics - Visiting Professor

    2014 - 2014 blended teaching - e-business, e-learning, e-ware

  • ITESCIA - Professeur

    PONTOISE 2012 - 2013 cours Benchmarking, Management des innovations technologique et sociale, Systèmes d'Information

  • European Union - Expert

    2010 - maintenant Expertise des projets européens programmes H2020, MSCA, Eurostar

  • IFIP - Chairman du Groupe TC12.6 Knowledge Management

    2008 - maintenant Animation du groupe (international)
    Workshop ECAI 2012, Fedcsis 2013, IJCAI 2015 et 2016
    http://innovation-ecosystems.eu AI4KM

  • EPITA - Professeur

    Villejuif 2008 - maintenant Lecture & collaborative projects
    Knowledge & Innovation Management

  • Innovation 3D - Presidente

    2008 - maintenant Promouvoir l'innovation globale

  • ENSAM Marseille et Bouc bel air - Prof Knowledge Management

    2003 - 2006 Cours Knowledge Management et Management de l'Innovation dans le cadre du Mastere Specialisé MSCI
    Co-fondatrice de l'Université de l'Innovation

  • Université Jean Moulin, Lyon - Chercheur associé

    1996 - maintenant

  • Global Innovation Strategies - Directeur Strategique

    1996 - maintenant Architecture des flux de connaissances
    Stratégies de l'innovation

  • SMLE - Dir Stratégique

    1996 - maintenant Programmes de formation
    Applications innovantes : diagnostic en ligne, knowledge management, management du processus de l'eco-innovation...

  • KIM - Fondatrice et Directeur Stratégique

    1996 - maintenant Management des connaissances associées au processus de l'innovation
    Systèmes d'aide à la décision
    Résolution de problèmes complexes
    Transfert de compétences

  • IMdR - Rex et km

    1996 - 2014

  • Ecole Hubert Curien/INSA Bourges - Professeur

    1995 - maintenant Ingénierie du retour d'expérience
    Knowledge Management
    Management du processus de l'innovation

  • Acknosoft - Expert CBR

    1994 - 1998

  • Oseo - Expert

    Maisons-Alfort 1990 - 2011 expertise de projets

  • Bull - Ingenieur developpement materiel et logiciel

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 1982 - 1994 Conception d'ordinateurs,
    Intelligence Artificielle
    Applications innovantes worldwide

  • Bull - Ingénieur d'etudes, resp applications innovantes IA

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 1982 - 1994 Sevice processor DPS7000
    relations achat, veille technologique
    systeme expert de diagnostic
    relations E/R
    Users Club IA
    produits nouveaux
    applications innovantes au niveau mondial

  • INRIA - Chercheur

    Le Chesnay 1977 - 1982

Formations

Annuaire des membres :