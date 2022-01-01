Eunika MERCIER-LAURENT

Stratége de l'innovation globale

Expert en Knowledge Management, approches stratégique et applicative.

Professeur EPITA

Présidente Innovation3D, Association Internationale pour innovation globale

Membre et expert du réseau Entovation Intl depuis 1996

http://entovation.com/kleadmap

Membre de New Club of Paris http://new-club-of-paris.org

Chair TC12 IFIP Artificial Intelligence http://www.ifiptc12.org/

Chair IFIP TC 12.6 AI for Knowledge Management http://ifipgroup.com/

Membre associé du Bureau AFIA http://www.afia-france.org

Auteur

*Les Ecosystèmes de l'Innovation et Innovation Ecosystems http://innovation-ecosystems.eu

http://www.amazon.com/Knowledge-Economics-Emerging-Principles-Practices

* The Innovation Biosphere - Planet and Brains in Digital Era, Wiley 2015

* G. Kayakutlu, E.Mercier-Laurent: Intelligence in Energy, Elsevier, 2016



Mes compétences :

montage et mise en place de projets européens

méthodes et techniques de l'innovation

capacité de gérer les projets multidisciplinaires

Leadership

Entreprenariat

Intelligence artificielle

Knowledge Scientist

Knowledge Management