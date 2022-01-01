Eunika MERCIER-LAURENT

-
KIM
maintenant
-
IFIP - International Federation for Information Processing
- Vice Chairman Technical Commitee 12 Intelligence Artificielle
2017 - maintenant
-
Université Reims Champagne Ardenne
- Chercheur Associé
Reims
2017 - maintenant
Recherche en Intelligence Artificielle appliquée à la résolution des problèmes complexes,
Green IT, eco-conception, eco-innovation
-
Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach
- Visiting Professor
2014 - 2014
Cours e-services, e-learning, e-business
Projets étudiants blended e-learning
-
University of Economics
- Visiting Professor
2014 - 2014
blended teaching - e-business, e-learning, e-ware
-
ITESCIA
- Professeur
PONTOISE
2012 - 2013
cours Benchmarking, Management des innovations technologique et sociale, Systèmes d'Information
-
European Union
- Expert
2010 - maintenant
Expertise des projets européens programmes H2020, MSCA, Eurostar
-
IFIP
- Chairman du Groupe TC12.6 Knowledge Management
2008 - maintenant
Animation du groupe (international)
Workshop ECAI 2012, Fedcsis 2013, IJCAI 2015 et 2016
http://innovation-ecosystems.eu AI4KM
-
EPITA
- Professeur
Villejuif
2008 - maintenant
Lecture & collaborative projects
Knowledge & Innovation Management
-
Innovation 3D
- Presidente
2008 - maintenant
Promouvoir l'innovation globale
-
ENSAM Marseille et Bouc bel air
- Prof Knowledge Management
2003 - 2006
Cours Knowledge Management et Management de l'Innovation dans le cadre du Mastere Specialisé MSCI
Co-fondatrice de l'Université de l'Innovation
-
Université Jean Moulin, Lyon
- Chercheur associé
1996 - maintenant
-
Global Innovation Strategies
- Directeur Strategique
1996 - maintenant
Architecture des flux de connaissances
Stratégies de l'innovation
-
SMLE
- Dir Stratégique
1996 - maintenant
Programmes de formation
Applications innovantes : diagnostic en ligne, knowledge management, management du processus de l'eco-innovation...
-
KIM
- Fondatrice et Directeur Stratégique
1996 - maintenant
Management des connaissances associées au processus de l'innovation
Systèmes d'aide à la décision
Résolution de problèmes complexes
Transfert de compétences
-
IMdR
- Rex et km
1996 - 2014
-
Ecole Hubert Curien/INSA Bourges
- Professeur
1995 - maintenant
Ingénierie du retour d'expérience
Knowledge Management
Management du processus de l'innovation
-
Acknosoft
- Expert CBR
1994 - 1998
-
Oseo
- Expert
Maisons-Alfort
1990 - 2011
expertise de projets
-
Bull
- Ingenieur developpement materiel et logiciel
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
1982 - 1994
Conception d'ordinateurs,
Intelligence Artificielle
Applications innovantes worldwide
-
Bull
- Ingénieur d'etudes, resp applications innovantes IA
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
1982 - 1994
Sevice processor DPS7000
relations achat, veille technologique
systeme expert de diagnostic
relations E/R
Users Club IA
produits nouveaux
applications innovantes au niveau mondial
-
INRIA
- Chercheur
Le Chesnay
1977 - 1982